McComb selectmen took a swing Tuesday at figuring out how big tax bills might be in the next fiscal year as they discussed repaying financing for street work, ultimately deciding on the quickest payback — with the biggest tax increase.
With a proposal to borrow $3.2 million for street paving working its way toward completion, board members discussed whether they want a 10-year, 15-year or 20-year payback term. A shorter term means less interest paid but larger monthly payments; a longer term gives lower payments but increases the interest.
City Administrator Dirkland Smith, participating in the meeting by phone, recommended a 15-year term, as he did in earlier discussions about the bond issue.
Smith also provided updated millage and tax payment information for each term.
A 10-year term would require 3.77 mills per year added to tax bills, raising payments on a $100,000 home by about $37.70 per year.
Fifteen years would be 2.74 mills and $27.40 per year; 20 years, 2.25 mills and $22.50 per year.
The rate needed to help pay off the borrowing at the 10-year repayment term is “almost 4 mills, that’s a lot to put on the citizens,” Selectman Devante Johnson said.
Selectman Michael Cameron, however, said he had made questionable financial moves with his own money, but “we’re using someone else’s money … I don’t think we should finance something for longer than the life it will have.”
The useful life of pavement has been estimated at about 10 years, though Public Works Director Alice Barnes said the amount of maintenance performed could extend life to 15 years or leave as little as seven years.
Barnes suggested the city could borrow for the 15-year term but make bigger payments when possible to pay the borrowing off earlier and lessen the interest.
Cameron, a Republican, said the difference in interest between the 10- and 15-year terms is $600,000; between 10 and 20 years, $1 million.
Selectman Donovan Hill said, “The previous Republican administration put in a 15-year plan for paving streets, and we’re still paying for it. The previous administration put us in a bind by not raising the millage … We have to raise the millage.”
However, Hill agreed with Cameron on part of his point. “Paying 15 years for something that’s going to tear up in 10 years is asinine,” Hill said.
Johnson asked Cameron if he could support a 10-year term, and Cameron said he couldn’t support that much of a tax increase.
“How can we come to a consensus?” Johnson asked.
“We can’t in this situation,” Cameron replied. “We’ve spent too much previously that we could have used on streets.”
Cameron and Selectman Ted Tullos both voted against borrowing $1.5 million to build a new Martin Luther King Recreation Center in Burglund to replace a facility that deteriorated.
“The citizens are demanding that we do something about fixing our streets,” Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said. “When the citizens cry out, we need to take that into consideration.”
Selectman Ronnie Brock offered a motion to borrow for 15 years, but it died for lack of a second. Selectman Shawn Williams made a motion for a 10-year term, and that passed 4-2, with Cameron and Tullos opposed.
The taxes for that borrowing will be assessed for the first time in the 2020-21 fiscal year.
