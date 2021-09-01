Restoring grid top job

With Hurricane Ida in the rearview, Southwest Mississippi has begun the recovery with an army of utility workers clearing streets and fixing broken lines throughout the area Tuesday.
Electricity remains the biggest concern for county officials and residents alike as utility workers scramble throughout the county to bring power back.
“We still have a bunch of power outages,” Pike County Civil Defense Director Richard Coghlan said. “Most of the trees have been cleared, so the biggest deal right now is power. We have to get the power back on. I'm hoping with this weather as pretty as it is today, Entergy's guys can make quick work of it because it is fixing to get warm without power."
Entergy spokesman Dusty Shack said about 4,500 customers were without power on Tuesday and he expected that number to drop throughout the day, although he had no firm estimate on total restoration.
McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said Tuesday he spoke with Entergy representatives who told him about two-thirds of the city was without power following the storm and that the power should be back in the next three days.
Coghlan urged residents to steer clear of utility workers as they repair lines throughout the area.
"Don't get in the power company's way," he said. "We are just going to have to work around them."
As of Tuesday morning, 17,067 of Magnolia Electric Power’s 32,000 accounts were still without power, down from Monday's peak of the cooperative’s 26,000 members without power.
In Pike County, 62% of the cooperative's meters were out of service and a staggering 82% of its Amite County customers were without power.
"At this time, we know we have at least 30 broken poles and are expecting that number to climb," the electric cooperative wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday. "At this time we cannot give any estimations on when power will be restored."
Entergy officials said 25,00 people were without power in Mississippi, down from a peak of 46,000.
The company said in a news release that Southwest Mississippi, including McComb, Brookhaven, Gloster and Natchez had the most damage in Mississippi. It indicated restoration efforts could be a long time coming.
“Ida’s historic intensity has brought a tremendous amount of damage across Louisiana and Mississippi,” the company said in a statement. “Because of the extent of damage and rebuilding required, we expect recovery to be difficult and challenging, and customers in the hardest-hit areas should expect extended power outages lasting for weeks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.