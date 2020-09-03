State officials urged Mississippians to avoid Labor Day social gatherings, announced the upcoming distribution of protective equipment for nursing homes and cleared up some confusion about how COVID-19 deaths are recorded.
Though the daily coronavirus cases have stabilized, state officials urge Mississippians not to gather in large groups during Labor Day, noting the increase in cases that followed Memorial Day and the 4th of July, which represented the biggest spikes the state has had.
“We cannot give up the gains and the improvements we made over the last two months with Labor Day weekend coming before us,” Gov. Tate Reeves said during a Wednesday press conference. “I am asking every single one of you to be on your guard.
“Take it easy but please do your best to avoid large gatherings and if we can all do that, we can get through it safely.
“I know this is not an easy ask because the people of our state are people ... but the next eight to 10 days are critical if we want to see a decline in both our leading and lagging indicators.”
Reeves also announced a $19 million effort to bring more personal protective equipment and money for testing to long-term care facilities through CARES Act fund.
“This will be a reimbursement, which is allowed for under the CARES Act,” he said. “I do believe it is going to have a wide financial impact for that industry, and my greatest hope is that it allows for increased testing and increased resources to allow more families to see loved ones in nursing homes, but also to be able to do so in a safe, responsible way.”
Reeves said patients in nursing homes are the most vulnerable demographic affected by the virus, so the more funding that can be allocated to them, the better.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs also showed an example of how deaths are counted in connection to the virus. He read off a few deaths. One counted as a coronavirus death was acute respiratory failure and pneumonia from COVID-19, while a death from a heart attack and heart disease that coronavirus contributed to was not counted.
“Perhaps we are over-conservative, but the people from Mississippi who died from COVID that we are reporting definitely died from coronavirus, so let’s put that nonsense to rest,” he said.
Dobbs also noted the first death of a child between the ages of 1 and 5, who died of coronavirus and multi-system inflammatory syndrome.
“It’s very sad, and a powerful reminder that even though most people get over it just fine, even young healthy people can die from it,” he said. “Anything we can do to prevent transmission in the community is an act of love.”
Dobbs also noted that the start to school was better than he anticipated, but complacency could lead to another spike in the cases along with the looming threat of flu season.
“Of course we are going into the fall with the flu, so first of all, get your flu shoot now. It is time,” he said. “We will have increases variably, but if it is a slow, manageable increase that is so much better than these stratospheric increases we see.
“It is not that hard to overwhelm the healthcare system, and then we are all going to suffer.”
The state’s cases went up by 781 cases Wednesday to 84,365, with 33 additional deaths for a total of 2,526 since the onset of the pandemic — numbers indicating a leveling off of infections.
Pike County added eight cases Wednesday, bringing its to a total 1,145 cases since mid-March, while Lincoln County follows with an additional seven cases Wednesday to a total of 981.
Amite County rose by one case to 279, while Franklin and Lawrence counties both went up by two to 178 and 406, respectively.
Walthall County reported five cases to 569, and Wilkinson County added four cases to 281.
Lawrence County reported a new death for a total of 11 since the beginning of the pandemic.
