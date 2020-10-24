Every day, every week, every year, people leave positions where they are valued for their experience.
Some are more experienced than others, but the drop in institutional knowledge can take a toll.
This is true from corporate offices to civil service positions to even posts that are worked but four or five days a year, like working the polls.
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the pollworker ranks of Pike County, though it’s not the only reason some pollworkers have stepped away from their days of service.
Jane Lawrence and Earline Thompson, both of Summit and usually pollworkers at the First Baptist Church Summit precinct, said the pandemic led both of them to take a break from working the polls this year. They’re not the only pollworkers sitting out this election.
Lawrence, a pollworker for about five years, said she had concerns about whether voters would take the proper precautions to try to avoid spreading the virus at the precincts.
“I think the masks have become politicized,” said Lawrence, a retired nurse. “I’m going to follow the science.”
She said her husband, with his age and other health issues, is in a high-risk category if he were to contract the virus.
“I’m not going to take the risk,” she said. Both she and her husband have voted absentee so they won’t have to go to the precinct.
Her husband’s health issues are a valid reason to vote absentee, she said.
“We’re not getting out and about,” Lawrence said. “We’re not going to church. The numbers (of COVID-19 infections) are going to have to go way down before we get out much.”
Thompson, who has several years of service as a pollworker, said she wouldn’t take the chance of contrating the virus, either.
“With the virus on the rise, I have to do what’s right for my family,” Thompson said. “With so many people coming in to vote, I don’t know how we’ll fare.”
Thompson said she has other concerns, as well.
She said getting to the precinct around 6 a.m., working the 12-hour open period, then staying till the precinct can be closed already makes for a long day.
“This election is very important, and with more voters expected, that would probably extend the work to 9 or 10 p.m.,” Thompson said. “There will be a lot of mail-in ballots, and we’d have to stay until they’re all counted or rejected. There would be a huge amount.
“As a senior, I can’t do that long a period. You can’t leave the (premises). If you’re lucky, you get lunch.”
Health concerns also led Fay Greer, a pollworker for 41 years in Pike County, to step back this year, though COVID-19 is not the focus of that concern.
“That doesn’t worry me. I’m not scared of the virus,” said Greer, who has mostly worked in a Holmesville-area precinct. “People do get sick from the virus, but I think it’s exaggerated.”
Rather, Greer said she couldn’t leave her husband alone for the 15- to 16-hour day that would likely be required, because of his existing health issues.
“Otherwise, I would be there,” she said. “I love it.”
Greer, Lawrence and Thompson all said they enjoy their time working the polls and see it as a public service.
“The money I get for it is not great, but that’s all right,” Thompson said. “I will do what I can to serve.”
“It’s my civic duty, to do what I can for the county,” Greer said.
All three said they would be willing to work the polls again, when conditions for their situations allow.
“I’ll go back after this is all over,” Thompson said. In the meantime, “I’m going to sit this one out.”
