Magnolia Mayor Anthony Witherspoon threw an interesting twist into the ongoing dispute on the makeup of the McComb-Pike County Airport Board by suggesting his town have representation on the board.
Witherspoon’s remarks came amid a heated dispute between McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley and some supervisors at the board of supervisors meeting Friday.
The city and county boards have been at odds over a joint appointment to the five-member airport board. Last year, supervisors rejected the city’s appointee, prompting the city board to propose a new agreement which alternates appointments — something Lockley said has been the practice anyway for years.
With four new supervisors on the board this year, board president Sam Hall invited Lockley to address the issue.
Lockley said both the airport board and the Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center board have joint city-county appointments. Lockley said he has been involved in city government since 1983 and it was always the practice for the city and county boards to take turns making the joint appointments.
That ended last year when supervisors rejected the city’s nomination of Ed Silence to the airport board.
“We will not allow the Pike County Board of Supervisors to dictate who we appoint,” Lockley said, at times raising his voice. “It was our time to make an appointment.”
He said the proposed revised city-county agreement spells out the practice of alternating appointments.
“We needed something in writing to make sure this would never happen again,” Lockley said.
“If we make that appointment, it is our appointment, it is not the board of supervisors’ appointment.”
If supervisors don’t agree to the city’s appointment, “it will stay vacant as long as I am the mayor of the city of McComb,” Lockley said.
And when it’s time for supervisors to nominate someone for a joint appointment, the city will reject it, he said.
“We as the board of the city of McComb will not bow down to the board of supervisors,” Lockley said. “It’s our appointment. Let us make our appointment and let it roll. We need to be working with one another, not working against one another.”
Hall agreed. Noting the dispute has been going on for a year, he said, “we shouldn’t have to waste time doing this. Let’s do the right thing. Based on my research, it’s the city’s time.”
Supervisor Lee Fortenberry asked whether an airport board member shouldn’t have some sort of airport or airplane experience, to which Lockley said, “No. Having a pilot’s license has nothing to do with serving on the airport board.”
Supervisor Robert Accardo objected to Lockley’s tone.
“This is the first time this board has had interaction with the city of McComb. I feel like I was just lectured to and I really don’t appreciate that,” he said.
Lockley shot back, “We will not be dictated to by this board.”
Of the five supervisors, only Tazwell Bowsky was on the board when the dispute occurred last year.
Lockley warned that the joint hospital seat may wind up vacant as well if supervisors don’t agree to McComb’s airport board proposal.
When Accardo asked Lockley about a vacant city seat on the airport board, Lockley said, “Don’t deviate from the issue.”
Witherspoon agreed with Lockley that it’s the city’s turn, then offered an alternative — replacing the joint appointment with a Magnolia pick.
Witherspoon pointed out the airport in inside Magnolia town limits and receives police and fire protection from the town.
“Magnolia deserves an equitable seat at the table,” he said, noting he would recommend the town contribute funding as well if that happened.
“This may be the way to resolve this,” Witherspoon said, noting he had already discussed the idea with Lockley and Hall.
When Accardo asked Lockley his opinion on the idea, Lockley said, “I’m not privileged to discuss that with you because you’re not a member of the McComb city board.”
Fortenberry too expressed exasperation with Lockley’s tone.
“The way you approached us, the board of supervisors, pretty much we’re nothing to you. You demeaned us,” Fortenberry told Lockley. “This is our first time to meet with you, and I don’t appreciate it.”
The argument escalated with raised voices, prompting two courthouse deputies to enter the room and Hall to rap the table with his gavel.
“This is getting to the point where it’s pitiful,” Hall said.
Accardo and Bowsky got into an argument, with Bowsky accusing Accardo of following the lead of his predecessor, retired District 3 Supervisor Chuck Lambert.
“I think we do slight McComb,” Bowsky went on. “We don’t do as much in McComb as we should, because as McComb goes, so goes this county.”
Witherspoon reiterated his request for a Magnolia seat on the airport board.
“We’re going to continue to fight for the equity position,” he said. “We’re asking for a seat at the table. I’m asking you, too, Mayor Lockley, not just this board.”
Accardo suggested Ed Silence come before the board of supervisors, but that prompted a rebuke from Lockley.
“There you go, wanting to question our appointment,” he said, noting county nominees never went before the city board.
Fortenberry suggested tabling the matter. “This is our first time being approached with this,” he said.
Accardo offered a motion to take the matter under advisement, and it passed 4-1, with Bowsky opposing.
Hall urged the board to make a decision at the next meeting, 8 a.m. March 26.
“Next board meeting we need to put it to rest, one way or the other,” he said.
