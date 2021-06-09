After taking last year off, the Iron Horse Music & Heritage Festival returns Saturday with food, fun, shopping and music coming to downtown McComb.
“People are ready to get out, and we’ve had a lot of response to this year’s festival,” organizer Allyson Hewitt said.
The festival’s first event is a 5K race starting at the intersection of Canal and Front streets at 7:30 a.m. Registration is $30.
The festival proper will start at 10 a.m. with a car show. Pike County musician Richard Ryan kicks off the live music at 11 a.m., followed by Everyday People at 12:30 p.m., Albie at 2, Ransakk at 3:30 and headliners The Bluz Boys at 5 and Category 6 at 7:45.
Vendors include Blueberry Bell Scented Candles, Sleepy Sloth Hammocks and artist Greg Noll.
Hewitt said vendors from all over the area have jumped on board, and she is continually getting more calls despite the festival already being full.
Festival organizer Vickie Webb said she was proud to see the vendors list fill up.
“We filled up on vendors, and it is really exciting. To me, having vendors fill out a week ahead is phenomenal,” she said.
The Kid Zone will have a full list of performers from signers, story tellers and magicians, capped off with the Trailblazers African dancing group.
Hewitt said she was proud to see the festival coming together, adding that every person working to make it a go is excited about their work.
“We have a good team. Each section has the right person working on it,” she said. “I just hope everyone likes the festival. We want it to be good, and I feel like it is going to be great — great food, great shopping and a great time.”
Hewitt also said she wanted to thank sponsors, including Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center, McComb Market, First Bank and others.
The festival ends with fireworks, which Hewitt said ties the whole event up nicely.
“Looking at the fireworks and the people’s smiling faces makes it all worth it,” she said.
National Weather Service forecasters predict Saturday to be partly cloudy with a high near 89, which Webb said is perfect weather.
“I am thrilled to death when I look at the forecast for this weekend,” she said. “I think with the good weather and the excitement brewing, it’ll be a great time. I think people are so ready to get out and have some fun.”
Hewitt said visitors should remember to bring sunscreen, lawn chairs and an umbrella to beat the heat.
