LIBERTY — Amite County supervisors tied up loose ends in a meeting that centered around the housekeeping of county affairs Friday morning and learned one department head will be shorthanded for the immediate future.
Supervisors ended the contracts of five employees within the Amite County solid waste department. Those employees chose to part ways with the department, mostly for retirement or to move on to a different job, solid waste enforcement officer Murry Toney said.
Departing are drivers Daniel Dillon, Juanita Jackson and Dale Herndon and hoppers Kevin White and Calvin Scott.
“The mission will continue and we have not missed a beat,” Toney assured supervisors.
In other news, civil defense director Grant McCurley asked the board to lift the county burn ban he instituted in late September, noting that a statewide burn ban has ended and conditions are safe for the county to do so as well. The board voted unanimously to lift the ban.
Additionally, supervisors approved McCurley’s recommendation to appoint Toney as the county fire investigator, an appointment that is required to be made annually.
In another matter, the board learned of a need for new doors at the county extension service office from Supervisor Butch Graves.
Graves said the middle of three double doors are broken and that the locks used in their construction are so old they aren’t manufactured anymore and there are no available replacements.
He said he solicited a bid from Quality Glass of Natchez for work to replace the broken double-doors at a price of $3,900. Supervisors asked him to seek more bids and he agreed.
In other business, the board:
• Terminated a contract of sheriff’s deputy Glenn Chiovaro.
• Hired part-time deputies Scott Reeves and Brad Umberger, full-time hopper Herbert Blackmon and solid waste driver William McGehee.
• Approved the payment of $1,330 to solid waste enforcement officer Murry Toney for serving 2018 mobile home warrants.
• Approved payment of $230 to Circuit Clerk Debbie Kirkland for filing 2018 tax liens on mobile homes.
• Approved a refund for solid waste department employee Wayne Winfield for $119.25 for receiving his commercial driver’s license.
• Approved travel for county coroner Cam Sharp and Laura Graves to attend 2019 death investigation training in Pearl in December.
• Approved a 16th Section residential lease to Tommy Rushing.
• Approved a $250 donation to the Southwest District Livestock show.
