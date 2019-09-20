The recent football history between Tylertown and South Pike high schools has mostly gone in favor of the Chiefs. The Eagles have lost 10 of the last 12 games against their neighbors to the east.
However with a 4-0 team that is averaging 46.5 points per game while allowing an average of only 5, head coach Brinson Wall and his Eagles are hoping to break the losing streak against the Chiefs as the two teams will face off Friday night in Tylertown.
“Coach Osborne Holmes does a great job over there. They are going to be big, they are going to be physical up front,” Wall said.
“They have a lot of skill people and this year is no exception. They have a quarterback and guys on the outside who like to go and get it. But they also have guys who will line up and hit you in the mouth.”
South Pike is preparing to face an offense led by sophomore quarterback Kendrick Lampton.
The Chiefs are also equipped with a trio of running backs in seniors Nicholus Ratliff and Javonte Walker and junior Gregory Dillon.
Wall looks at the number of weapons as tough challenge for his defense.
“They stay fresh when you are not asking one kid to carry the load,” he said. “We are always are having to contain or tackle what seems to be a fresh back and that puts a lot of pressure on your defense to try and get a three-and-out.”
The Eagles will counter with a high-powered offense loaded with playmakers in quarterback Dontavious Turner, receiver Alex Adams and running backs Kadarius Jackson and Cameron Reynolds.
Another challenge the Eagles will face is playing on the road, even though they have done so for three of the first four weeks of the regular season.
“I think that we are kind of used to it,” Wall said. “It is another rival game for us not far down the road. I think that our kids are up for the challenge.
“This is a team that we haven’t beat (recently). Tylertown has had our number. I think that it’ll be exciting, I think that it’ll be a big crowd. We look forward to seeing how it plays out.”
Wall said that he reminds his players of their record against Tylertown to pump them up and put them in an aggressive frame of mind.
“You want them to play angrily but you also want them to know what’s going on,” he said.
“You want them to know the history of South Pike and Tylertown. We always try to tell them, ‘Hey this is what it is and let’s see if we can change it.’ ”
The Eagles and the Chiefs kick off tonight at 7 p.m. in Tylertown.
