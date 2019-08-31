MBI probes missing man case

The case of a man who vanished from Bogue Chitto a year ago has been taken over by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
Jonathan “Jon” Paul Estes, 36, of Bogue Chitto, hasn’t been seen since early June of last year near his Gene Road residence after he allegedly had a domestic dispute with his then-wife.
Estes worked as a construction superintendent for Birdsong Construction of Quitman, Ark., which provided occasion for his frequent and extensive travel around the United States. He also worked as a foreman for T.L. Wallace Construction of Columbia.
Estes is 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.
He is originally from Kellogg, Idaho, and lived in the town of Post Falls from 1993 to 2003. Estes has a tattoo of an eagle on his back, according to the Charley Project, which documents cases of missing persons.
His father, Carl Estes of Tupelo, reported him missing and said that in the period of time before Estes’ disappearance, he maintained frequent contact with people in northern Idaho.
About two weeks before Estes went missing, his then-wife Cynthia Estes of Bogue Chitto filed domestic violence charges against him.
She was granted a divorce in October of the same year after a grand jury elected not to indict him, according to the Daily Leader.
On June 2 of last year, sheriff’s investigators went to question him about that domestic violence charge. Estes was nowhere to be found and has not been heard from since, according to the Charley Project.
Sheriff’s investigators found his Dodge Ram pickup truck abandoned in a field and wooded area near a home on Wallace Drive in Bogue Chitto after attempting to make contact with him regarding that domestic violence charge two-weeks later, Sheriff Steve Rushing said.
Neither law enforcement officials nor his family have heard from him since then. Investigators determined that there was no evidence of foul play in the discovery of the pickup and that it appeared that Estes had abandoned it there on purpose.
The sheriff’s department subpoenaed his bank records and discovered no activity since the time of his disappearance, WJTV reported.
Investigators initially suspected that Estes was avoiding contact with them for fear of being arrested on his domestic violence charge. Steve Rushing told the Daily Leader that criminal investigation was no longer active, that no criminal indictment had been issued and that Estes need not fear arrest for that charge.
At that point, law enforcement officials transitioned into a missing persons case.
The trail went cold back in January. Now, authorities are asking the public for help in getting to the bottom of his mysterious disappearance.
n n n
Anyone with information regarding his disappearance or whereabouts is asked to contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at (601) 833-7811 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 823-0150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.