Motorists are likely to see more state troopers on Interstate 55 starting today and continuing throughout the Memorial Day weekend, Mississippi Highway Patrol officials said.
Troopers, working in conjunction with their counterparts in Tennessee and Louisiana, will conduct the “Line to Line” traffic safety initiative during peak travel times in the run-up to the holiday.
Additionally, troopers will be out in force from Friday through Monday to crack down on speeding, seat belts and impaired drivers at safety checkpoints.
Last year, troopers worked 157 crashes, including two fatalities.
