Tylertown’s founders coming to life

The dead will be raised in Tylertown — sort of — during an upcoming walking tour of the town’s Founders Cemetery.
Re-enactors in period attire will play the roles of Tylertown’s early settlers — pioneers, merchants, farmers, millers, homemakers and teachers — as they stand beside their graves to tell the history of the town during the event on Oct. 5.
The 45-minute tours begin at 5, 6:30, 7:15 and 8 p.m. The Judith Robinson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is sponsoring the event.
The local history includes the migration of settlers from the Carolinas to the Mississippi Territory in the 1800s, Southern soldiers’ battle with the Creek Indians in the War of 1812, the rise of a merchant class in an agricultural community, the disruption of family and business life by the Civil War and the subsequent period of Reconstruction.
Visitors will meet in the Walthall County Public Library, where refreshments will be served after each tour. Local musicians Dale and Danny Majorie will perform.
Tickets for the event are $20 and are on sale. Admission is restricted to adults and children 12 years of age and older.
The walking tour leads up to a formal dedication of the renovated cemetery on Nov. 9.
During the tour, visitors will meet pioneer settlers William Thornhill, a Revolutionary War soldier who came on foot from South Carolina to Mississippi in 1811, and his wife Liddy.
A Choctaw chief will tell the true story of his near-disastrous encounter with the migrating settlers when they reached the Choctaw nation.
Ephraim Rushing, who was elected to the state Legislature in 1845, will be on hand with his wife Millie, daughter of William and Liddy.
War of 1812 soldiers Claiborne Rushing and Henry Magee, accompanied by their wives, will tell war stories.
Merchants James and Mary Conerly and Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Lampton will be part of the tour as well. Lampton will describe his business dealings with his wife’s brother, Cullen Conerly, for whom the early village of Conerly’s was named.
Lottie Brumfield will reveal the sad truth of the 33 infants buried in the cemetery.
James Holloman will offer comic relief with his tales of alcoholic binges and pistol-toting robberies as Dr. Applewhite and his wife Louvella emerge from the shadows to confront him.
Along with his wife, Mary, William Glanville Tyler will explain how Tylertown came to be named after him. Next to Tyler will be his daughters and their husbands, Mark Russell Conerly and Daniel Newton Ball, authority on the Holmesville Guards, Co. E of the 33rd Mississippi Militia.
Finally, Mayor George Collins and his wife will usher visitors into the “modern” era when the coming of the railroads caused local businesses to “jump the creek” and Tylertown began to flourish south of Dry Creek.
Carl Ball, together with his wife Lucy Conerly Ball, complete the picture with a description of Ball Brothers’ improved water system, bought by the town in the 1950s.
For more information, call (601) 551-6500.
