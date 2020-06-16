Southwest Mississippi lawmen remember Simpson County deputy James Blair as a stand-up guy who was quick to help people in need.
Blair, 77, was shot to death Friday while transporting Joaquin Blackwell, 22, of Magee to mental health services in Mendenhall on a court order for medical evaluation.
Blackwell allegedly overpowered Blair, grabbed his gun and fatally shot him before escaping into some nearby woods. Officers captured Blackwell Saturday afternoon behind a gas station near the medical facility in Simpson County. He was charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held in the Rankin County Jail.
Investigators arrested another man Monday, Shawn Tullos, who was charged with filing a false police report to help Blackwell.
Former Pike County sheriff Mark Shepherd remembered Blair when he worked as a Lincoln County constable and Blair’s wife Joyce worked at the Ramada Inn in McComb in the 1980s. Blair was also a Pike County sheriff’s reserve at one point, Shepherd said,
“He’s been in law enforcement for many decades,” Shepherd said. “He was just as solid as a rock. He always had a smile on his face, always had a funny story to tell. I never saw James Blair that he wasn’t the same. He was always glad to see you, he was always real gentleman, just a man’s man, just a fine gentleman. He was somebody you could really call a friend. He would help you, and that’s the kind of guy he was.”
Shepherd described Blair as a “family man” who loved law enforcement.
Former Pike County chief deputy and McComb policeman Steve Rushing worked security at the Ramada in the 1980s.
“He was a real kind person. He always seemed concerned for people,” said Rushing. “He always talked about his kids. He was just the kind of person who would do anything to help most anybody.”
Former Pike County sheriff C.V. Glennis met Blair in 1984, when he was a Lincoln County constable.
“I used to meet him on the line sometimes in the evening, just sit and talk with him,” Glennis recalled.
“He then moved to Pike County for several years, moved out at Hometstead,” Glennis said. “We kept in touch after he went to work for the Simpson County sheriff.
“He was always willing to help me anytime.”
Blair had worked at the Simpson County Sheriff’s Department for five years and had also worked in the justice and circuit courts there.
