TYLERTOWN — Officials heard several complaints and requests for help Tuesday, but said they had little power to do anything about any of them.
Magnolia Avenue resident Cheryl Ogunbor complained about drainage across her property and between her property and a neighbor, where a ditch is eroding to become wider and deeper.
She blamed a box drain near the road for causing the problem.
“I’m just asking for some rock” to line the ditch, Ogunbor said.
Alternately, she suggested that removing the box drain might allow the water to drain differently.
“We can’t go on private property and do anything,” Mayor Ed Hughes said. “I can bend the law, but I’m not going to break it. I’m not going to jail or have to pay the attorney general.”
Ogunbor said the town mows land owned by the American Legion post, but Hughes said the town leases that land and mows it as part of the lease agreement.
He said the water drains on her property and into the eroding ditch on its natural course.
“I can go in there and tear that box drain out tomorrow, but I don’t think you’d really want that,” he said.
Hughes and others at the table suggested places where Ogunbor might be able to purchase rock herself to line the ditch and slow the erosion problem.
Ogumbor thanked the board for their help and asked the board to also check into a running fire hydrant at Magnolia and North Collins, as well as a large hole with standing water near Magnolia Avenue behind Pike National Bank.
Others who addressed the board asked that the town address frequent speeders and look into installing a weather warning system.
Hughes said the town cannot run radar because of the town’s size, and actual speed can be hard to gauge without it, but the town would support efforts to change the state law on radar use by municipalities.
He suggested county Emergency Management Coordinator Royce McKee would be better able to address the weather system, if grant funding for that might become available from the state or federal emergency management agencies.
“We’ve attended meetings on that, but funding is an issue,” Hughes said.
In other business, the board:
• Heard a report from Hughes that work to prepare property fronting the U.S. 98 bypass for development is substantially complete and awaiting inspection.
• Approved applying for a grant of up to $150,000 from the Mississippi Developmeent Authority to air-condition a town industrial building near Tylertown High School’s football field. The grant requires a 10% match if awarded.
• Approved advertising for bids for street repair materials.
• Accepted $213,496 in revenues, including $122,251 to the general fund, $16,652 in property lease payments, $24,616 in garbage fees and $49,976 in water and sewer fees.
• Paid claims of $296,452, including $126,338 on on the U.S. 98 frontage project, $127,147 from the general fund, $19,755 from sanitationand $23,212 from water and sewer.
