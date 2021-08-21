The McComb-Pike County Airport wants permission to apply for a Federal Aviation Administration grant to repave the taxiway and add lighting.
Neel-Schaffer engineer Tom Henderson asked McComb officials Tuesday for the go-ahead for the airport to “put its hat in the ring” for a federal grant that he hopes will land the airport $3.1 million for a project for the airports taxiways.
“What we’re here to ask tonight is for the city’s support in a response to a call for projects from the FAA,” he said. “FAA recently sent an email maybe two weeks ago stating that they would like for all airports to submit their preferred project by October 1.
“In some of the conversations I’ve had with FAA what they would like to fund this year would be paving of the parallel taxiway, relocation of a portion of the taxiway that does not currently meet design standard, installation of new taxiway lights because of the relocation of the taxiway that is going to cause the relocation of a weather station.”
Taxiways are the portion of an airport that connects runways to aprons, hangars, terminals and other parts of an airport, and Henderson said the local airport’s taxiways are in dire need of work, along with other upgrades to bring the airport up to new standards.
Henderson said the city and county would most likely be on the hook for a combined 5% which would total about $78,000 from each entity. He noted that there would be a chance the project could get fully funded by the FAA as well, adding that due to coronavirus relief money floating around, the agency was able to fully fund many projects last year.
“My current estimate is $3.1 million. I do have some contingencies because I know this is a budgetary estimate,” he said, adding that he does not expect the airport to get the full estimated $3.1 million and that $1.5 million to $2 million may be more realistic.
The work could be done in phases to lower costs, Henderson said.
Giving the airport the green light to apply does not put the city under any obligation to accept the grant if it is awarded, Henderson said.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley asked if the city were to decline it in December if they money would still be there in the next year, and Henderson said that’s possible since the project is a high priority.
“It will continue to be an eligible project. Of course, there is no way to guarantee,” he said.
Lockley said airport officials said another grant the airport is seeking, which would require $200,000 from the city as a match, said the matter is urgent and the funding is unlikely to come back around.
“I just want to make sure we are on the same page because I don’t want to hear that when we agree to do this and then the grant comes, ‘If you don’t get the grant this time its we don’t know when it come back up,’ ” Lockley said. “That has been thrown at this board by the airport now on another grant.”
Henderson said the other proposed grant project to build enclosed hangars is low priority to the FAA.
Selectman Ronnie Brock asked Henderson if he had been keeping an eye on the infrastructure bill that was recently passed through the Senate. Henderson said he had, noting that there was a total of $25 billion was going to the state for airports but it is unclear how that money will be used.
The board is set to vote on the matter next week.
