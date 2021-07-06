South Pike officials on Thursday revisited their decision from June to maintain the district’s bank accounts at First Bank.
First Bank bid 0.05% interest to be paid on district deposits, compared to 0.15% bid by Trustmark.
In June, board members asked business manager Delorean Hall which bid she preferred, and Hall insisted that it was the board’s decision. The board decided it would be easier and less disruptive to stay with First Bank, even though it would pay less interest on deposits.
Thursday, Hall asked to the board to move most of the district’s accounts to Trustmark to take advantage of the higher interest rate.
She asked the board to allow her to keep school activity funds and cafeteria accounts at First Bank, so that school secretaries and cafeteria managers would not have to drive from Osyka and Magnolia to McComb to make deposits every day. First Bank has branches in both Magnolia and Osyka.
The board unanimously approved Hall’s request.
The board also ratified the issuance of $3.35 million in bonds, financed by The Peoples Bank of Biloxi at 1.99% interest. Repayment of the bonds will be made over 12 years, with principal payments ranging from $205,000 in 2022 up to $335,000 in 2033.
The bond issue is funding repairs and renovations on the district’s campuses.
In other business, the board:
• Received no bids to lease a tract of 16th Section land and will readvertise. Board members also canceled two 16th Section leases.
• Adopted a four-year strategic plan, a four-year dropout prevention plan, safety plans for the high school and the alternative school handbook.
• Renewed a lease on a district-owned house with high school principal Caprice Smalley.
• Approved the transfers of four students from McComb, four students from North Pike and four students from Walthall County into the district, and the transfers of five students out to North Pike and one to McComb. All of the students are children of school district employees.
