LIBERTY — If you ride through Liberty at night this month and see the town Christmas decorations still glowing, it’s not because the work crew is too busy to take them down. Aldermen agreed Tuesday to follow the lead of some other towns and leave them up in honor of health care workers, first responders and “everyone fighting COVID,” said Mayor Pat Talbert.
Talbert said a woman made the request, noting some other towns are doing so.
“I think it’s a fair request and it’s nice,” Talbert said.
The lighted snowflakes that hang on power poles will stay up through January.
Aldermen voted 4-1 to continue with COVID-19 restrictions, including closing town hall to walk-in customers. Alderman Walt Gaston opposed.
Town Clerk Shawn Felder said customers can come in one at a time to pay taxes if they don’t pay by mail or drop-box.
Aldermen voted to let people rent the arena for events at Ethel Vance Natural Area as long as they comply with COVID restrictions in the governor’s order.
Talbert noted a softball travel ball league has leased the ball fields there for 11 weeks starting Feb. 15.
“I think we should allow any outdoor event as long as they follow protocol,” said Alderman Greg Walsh.
“Softball tournaments, people are pretty spread out,” Talbert noted.
In other business, aldermen:
• Authorized Felder to find a plumber to replace a hot water heater at the police department.
• Renewed the annual QuickBooks payroll subscription program for $650.
• Adopted a schedule of holidays for the year as approved by the governor.
• Noted the new mileage reimbursement rate dropped from 57.5 to 56 cents per mile.
• Learned the Mississippi Municipal League mid-winter conference has been postponed from January to March due to COVID.
