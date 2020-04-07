State health officials announced 177 new infections and eight new deaths Tuesday morning.
There were 1,915 confirmed cases statewide that resulted in 59 deaths, according to state health data.
Pike County had 31 cases and no deaths, an increase of two since Monday morning.
Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center had triaged 506 patients at the cough and fever clinic and tested 275 people throughout the hospital and related clinics, hospital CEO Charla Rowley said Tuesday morning.
Of 197 results already returned at the hospital, 33 were positive.
Rowley did not identify the county of residence for patients who received each of the 33 positive results.
Amite County reported seven confirmed infections and one death and hard-hit Wilkinson County had 32 confirmed infections and three deaths.
Lincoln County had 21 confirmed infections, one outbreak at a long-term care facility and one death, Lawrence County had five confirmed cases, Walthall County had 14 and Franklin County had five.
Statewide, deaths are reported among patients in Amite, Bolivar, Chickasaw, Choctaw, DeSoto, Forrest, Hancock, Harrison, Holmes, Humphreys, Jackson, Lafayette, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lee, Leflore, Lincoln, Madison, Marshall, Monroe, Montgomery, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pearl River, Perry, Pontotoc, Rankin, Sunflower, Tippah, Tunica, Washington, Webster, Wilkinson and Yazoo counties.
The Jackson metro area is experiencing a severe outbreak. Hinds County has the most confirmed infections statewide at 169 and two outbreaks in long-term care facilities. Madison County had 82 confirmed infections and two deaths and Rankin County had 78 and one death.
The MSDH public health lab in Jackson performed 6,568 and 14,061 people have been tested by private labs. Of tests performed by the state, 650 returned positive.
In Louisiana, the number of confirmed infections increased to 14,867 Monday afternoon.
Among patients, 512 had died and 1,809 were being treated in hospitals. Of those patients, 563 were on ventilators in ICU.
The New Orleans metro area is particularly hard hit, with Orleans Parish reporting 4,565 infections and 171 deaths.
Nearby Washington Parish had 92 infections and two deaths and Tangipahoa Parish had 186 infections and two deaths.
The United States remained the country with the most confirmed infections worldwide Monday with 369,069 and 11,018 deaths.
