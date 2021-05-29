Bystanders save child from drowning in pool

How can the near-drowning of a 6-year-old boy in a swimming pool — and who spent days on a ventilator in ICU — wind up being a “wonderful experience?”
Listen and you shall hear.
Raeion Carter of Baton Rouge and her family were at a Baton Rouge motel one recent Saturday night when her 6-year-old son Geno vanished in a group of children in the swimming pool.
Fortunately for her, some courageous bystanders came to her rescue — a teenaged boy who recovered the child from the bottom of the pool, and a pair of southwest Mississippi baseball moms who had skills in CPR.
Carter was staying at a Drury Inn & Suites in Baton Rouge on May 15 while her oldest son went to the prom. She and other adults were at the swimming pool where younger children played and swam around 9:30 p.m.
Carter noticed the children racing in the pool.
“When I saw them coming, I didn’t see my baby boy,” Carter said. “I asked my daughter, ‘Where is my baby boy?’ She said, ‘Mama, he was right behind me.’ I jumped up and ran around the pool.”
The water was cloudy and the pool divided into indoor and outdoor sections. Unable to find Geno, Carter asked Carmello Anthony, 14, of Baton Rouge to check in a blind spot.
“He came back up from out of the water with my son in his arms,” Carter said.
“As he was walking, I snatched (Geno) out of the pool and laid him flat on his back.”
Untrained in CPR, Carter tried chest compressions like she’d seen done on TV. Blood and water gushed out of her son’s mouth and nose, but the boy wasn’t breathing.
‘Everyone was panicked’
A group of Southwest Mississippi families was staying at the motel while their sons played with the ESA Jays, coached by Robert Young of Parklane Academy, in a travel ball tournament. Among them were Christy Turner of Jayess and Jamie Newman of Summit.
Turner is a certified EMT, while Newman had been trained since childhood as a lifeguard under the late McComb swimming instructor Flo Boyd of McComb.
Newman had planned to go out to eat that night but was tired, so she stayed at the motel while her husband Rick went for food.
“All of a sudden we just heard a lady hysterically screaming,” she said.
A locked door separated them from the pool, and they had to bang on the door for someone to let them in.
“Everyone was panicked,” Newman said.
Once she got in, her lifeguard training kicked in.
“I don’t know what I did. I just ran in there. I feel like it was instinct,” Newman said. “He wasn’t breathing and he had a pulse.”
She performed “rescue breaths” while Turner monitored Geno’s pulse.
“He immediately started to try to breathe,” Newman said.
“We turned him on his side and he started to cough. He vomited and there was blood and water. It was scary. I had never seen anything like that.”
“We didn’t know how bad his lungs were,” Turner said. “That’s not a good sign when there’s blood. He was incoherent.”
They beat on his back and talked to him until an ambulance arrived minutes later. Fortunately Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital was right behind the hotel.
“When he left, he was breathing, so we had hope,” Turner said.
‘It’s a God thing’
Geno, whose lungs had collapsed, was admitted to the intensive care unit and placed on a ventilator. By the following Wednesday he was off the vent and starting physical therapy. He recovered quickly and is now back home.
Turner called Anthony “the real hero” for rescuing Geno, and said she was amazed at Newman’s courage under fire.
When the women first heard screams, they mistakenly thought they heard the word “shooting.” That didn’t deter Newman.
“Jamie is a little spitfire,” Turner said. “She’s not afraid of anything. She’s an amazing person.”
Newman didn’t want to take credit.
“It’s not being a hero,” she said. “It’s a God thing that he’s OK.
“I’ve never had to rescue someone. It’s your worst fear ever. I did what anybody would do. It was instinct and that was a child. It wouldn’t matter who it was.”
Carter was stunned by the women’s swift response.
“I had never seen them a day in my life,” she said.
“Wonderful. grateful, thankful,” Carter said, trying to describe her feelings about the rescue. “The Lord Jesus was on our side. That was nothing but the Lord.”
Another baseball mom, Pam Chandler, helped console Geno’s grandmother, Catina Stewart-Brown, during the ordeal — which is when the baseball moms learned that Geno’s grandparents, Catina and Horace Brown, were from McComb.
‘Geno strong!’
Stewart-Brown said she became hysterical when Anthony brought Geno out of the pool.
“When he raised him up, his body was just limp, like lifeless,” she said. “I screamed and I ran the other way, and when I screamed, that’s when Miss Pam, Miss Jamie and Miss Christy, her husband (Daniel), they all ran toward the pool area. I’m thinking that my grandbaby is no longer with us.”
When things settled down, Stewart-Brown discovered the rescuers were from Southwest Mississippi.
“They were all from here in Pike County, so we keep in contact with them. They text us daily,” she said.
They all recently met up at the Sonic in McComb, which Rick Newman manages. Geno was the hero of the hour.
“They gave him a (championship) ring, baseball cap and jersey,” Stewart-Brown said. “He’s scheduled to be their bat boy June 12 and 13 in Baton Rouge.”
Stewart-Brown said the experience was a powerful lesson.
“With all that’s going on in the media. everything is racial, everybody plays the race card,” she said.
When Carter was talking to her about the incident, “she said, ‘Mama, I can’t believe white people came to help my Black son.’
“It touched everybody because the way the world is. Everybody’s not like that. We have good people. Everybody is not racist,” Stewart-Brown said.
“When Jamie did mouth-to-mouth with my grandbaby, Raeion said, ‘My baby’s mouth was full of blood.’ She (Newman) said she didn’t even think twice, and that was touching.”
Stewart-Brown is also touched by the way the baseball parents and the all-white team have stayed in touch and shown concern for Geno.
“The players said, ‘One, two, three, Geno strong!’ ” she said. “God is amazing. He is worthy to be praised.
“God brought us all together. God put us in that particular building for a reason. It was a wonderful experience. We have another family.”
