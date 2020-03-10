The Southwest Mississippi Forestry Association passed around state Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson’s trademark white cowboy hat to collect scholarship donations and awarded its three major annual honors during its annual banquet on Friday night at Southwest Mississippi Community College.
Gipson, the keynote speaker, spoke about how the timber industry personally affected him growing up.
“I have been looking forward to this and I do count it a privilege to be here,” he said. “It is just a joy to be here.”
Gipson may have been the main speaker, but the highlight of the night was the award presentation for Tree Farmer of the Year, Logger of the Year and Friend of Forestry.
Previous Friend of Forestry winner Jerry Hill received the Tree Farmer of the Year award, while forestry consultant Gene Walters, previous Tree Farmer of the Year winner, won the Friend of Forestry award and BST Logging Co. owner Scott Olive won the Logger of the Year award.
Gipson said he was tangentially involved in the timber industry through his father’s work as a carpenter. He said his father taught him the trade, and he used it to great effect, building a log cabin on the family farm to live in during his time at Mississippi College.
Gipson said he was proud to work for the state and for everyone in the agriculture industry, and to further the interests of each person in attendance.
“It is our number-one industry. It has always been and it is going to continue to be for the foreseeable future,” Gipson said of agriculture. “It is an enjoyable role to have to promote Mississippi’s greatest industry — to stand up for our farmers, to stand up for forestry industry.”
Gipson stressed the need for a strong agriculture in Mississippi, noting that farmers feed people around the world and give them the materials needed to live.
Forestry is the state’s No. 2 commodity.
“I love trees. Only God could create a tree, something that is so useful,” Gipson said. “When it comes to pine, we are planting three times. When it comes to hard wood, we are planting six times what we are harvesting, so we are tremendously in a sustainable industry.”
Then Southwest Mississippi Forestry Association President Lee Wilson handed out door prizes, which included gifts of water bottles, hats, books and even a sapling.
During the banquet, Jeff Little, director of development in the Mississippi State University College of Forestry Resources, spoke about the Jamie Robertson scholarship that the association funds. Shelby Roberts who won the scholarship this year.
Little then asked for donations.
“We will pass the hat around so to speak and collect some more money for the scholarship to help more students like Shelby here,” Little said.
Little wondered what the best way to collect donations would be until Gipson took off his cowboy hat and said he could use it. He passed the hat to an audience member, and money flowed into the hat not unlike a church service tithing. When the hat made its way back to Gipson, the association had collected a total of $1,186 for the scholarship.
“It turned out good for something tonight after all. How about that?” Gipson said of his hat.
