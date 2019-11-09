Law enforcement officials in Gloster arrested two local men on felony charges, Police Chief Terry Boss said.
Travarous Theotis Johnson, 22, of 577 West Natchez Road, Gloster, was arrested Oct. 30 and charged with one count felony embezzlement.
Johnson allegedly embezzled $2,300 in merchandise and cash while working at the Family Dollar on North Captain Gloster Drive, in Gloster.
Johnson posted $5,000 bond.
Matt Bland, 47, of 3829 Will Road, Gloster, was arrested Monday after he allegedly assaulted Carlos Horton with a .22-caliber Ruger Mark IV Target semi-automatic pistol at KC’s Game Room, Gloster.
Boss said police identified Bland at a traffic stop and found the stolen firearm.
Bland is charged with one count misdemeanor simple assault with a deadly weapon, one count possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count possession of a stolen firearm.
He is being held at the Amite County jail on $20,000 bond.
