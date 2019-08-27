McComb police arrested a suspect in the apparent hit-and-run of a woman found lying on a paved drive in Hollywood cemetery on Friday, just hours after her discovery and death.
The body of Racheal McKnight was found in Hollywood Cemetery around 11 a.m. Friday .
McKnight was rushed to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center with apparent physical trauma. She was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital. Her age and residence were not immediately available.
An article published on Saturday incorrectly stated that McKnight was a young, white female after McComb police identified her as such, working off of information received from the hospital. McKnight is black.
McComb police confirmed that a man had been arrested in the incident at about 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
The man, whom police would not identify pending the ongoing investigation, was still being interviewed late into the afternoon on Friday.
At first, investigators labeled theirs a general death investigation, leaving all possibilities on the table. Shortly before 1:30 p.m., that turned into an official hit-and-run investigation.
An accident reconstruction team from the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene at about 12 noon and began an investigation into the circumstances of her death.
Off in the grass to the east of the path where McKnight was found sat two black sneakers, which had apparently been removed from McKnight’s body, that investigators spent considerable time inspecting.
Chief Damian Gatlin was formerly a detective in Brookhaven and his well-established skillset came into effect today as he surveyed the path cordoned off by police tape on the western edge of the cemetery.
“We identified evidence at the scene which we followed and we ended up apprehending him,” Gatlin said, noting that the man fled the scene.
“The subject left the scene of the accident and was later found at his residence,” Gatlin said.
Police confirmed that the man apprehended is suspected of striking McKnight with his car, but that it is being investigated as an accident.
“It’s going to be accidental,” Gatlin said.
Assisting in the initial investigation were Captain Steve Powell and Deputy Chief Rodney Nordstrom, who soon rushed away with flashing blues toward an apparent fight that had broken out, according to police radio at the scene.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol contributed to the investigation, as well.
A construction worker working on a nearby project, who asked to remain anonymous, pulled his vehicle into the park next to the cemetery on Gay Street as first responders arrived to the scene.
“Another vehicle pulled into the cemetery and brought two ladies, they got into two vehicles and drove away,” he said.
One of the cars belonged to the woman who had been injured, he apparently overheard a police officer say.
He described watching from a distance as paramedics worked to save the woman’s life.
“They tried CPR and it didn’t seem to work,” he said, adding that it was a group of pedestrians walking the track who first came upon McKnight’s body.
“People are always walking around in there,” the man said. “But cars are usually going slow.”
