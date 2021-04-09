The Mississippi Court of Appeals unanimously squashed a Pike County man’s prospects of a new trial Tuesday when they affirmed the circuit court’s conviction on his involvement in an armed robbery.
Corey Pittman was found guilty of armed robbery and conspiracy to commit an armed robbery after allegedly coaching a then 14-year-old boy in the robbery of a Dollar General in Liberty. Pittman was sentenced to 25 years, with 15 to serve.
Pittman and the teen were neighbors, and one night in 2018, went to a basketball game in McComb. After the game, Pittman drove to Liberty and stopped at a Dollar General.
The teen testified that Pittman talked him into robbing the store. Pittman gave the teen a semi-automatic assault rifle, sunglasses, a mask and gloves, and told him to meet at a designated spot after the robbery.
The 14-year-old went outside, pointed his gun at an employee and her fiancé and forced them into the builidng and commanded them to lie face-down on the floor while he robbed another clerk at gunpoint.
The teen finished the robbery and ran to the rendezvous point with $1,000 in cash, but Pittman was not there. The teen waited hours for Pittman but eventually dropped the evidence and ran to the closest home. The homeowner told him to leave at gun point. He then ran to a Subway restaurant, where he told employees he needed to call his “brother.”
The teen said he called Pittman, who picked him up but later dropped him on the side of the road when he saw a police car.The teen was arrested, and admitted to his involvement in the robbery, pointing a finger to Pittman, who was arrested later.
The teen testified in Pittman’s trial, along with a police officer who corroborated his story, confirming the incident with the homeowner and that there was a basketball game that night. The officer also found the discarded items in the woods where the teen said he left them.
Pittman denied any involvement in the robbery, arguing in his appeal the evidence against him was not substantial enough to convict him, but Appeals Judge David McCarty said in a written rulling that circumstantial evidence alone is sufficient to prove the existence of a conspiracy,
“We find there was enough evidence to tie Pittman to the crime of conspiracy,” McCarty wrote. “The most damaging piece of corroborating evidence was the phone records that confirmed the teen had indeed called Pittman from the restaurant. Furthermore evidence establishes that Pittman picked the teen up from Subway.
“We find that this consistent testimony, coupled with the phone records, was sufficient for a jury to find that Pittman conspired with the teen to commit armed robbery.”
On the robbery charge itself, McCarty writes, “It was uncontested that (the teen) robbed the Dollar General,” and because the evidence shows Pittman conspired with The teen in the robbery there was sufficient evidence to sustain the robbery conviction.
According to the Department of Corrections website, the teen is currently under house arrest in Pike County until May.
