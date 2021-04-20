Building support

Quatavia Winding remembers spending her afternoons getting off the bus and going to the library inside the Alpha Center in Baertown, where as a young girl she became a voracious reader and, as a result, a good student and now a successful adult.
“I was big on AR (Accelerated Reader) points, so I had to come and check out books daily so I could keep my AR points up,” she said. “That actually helped me grow my reading skills. I remember being in middle school and I was already on a 12th-grade reading level, and I think the Alpha Center helped me grow my reading skills.”
Working as a nurse practitioner in Texas, Winding returns to her hometown about once a month. She occasionally goes to her old neighborhood and passes by the Alpha Center, which hasn’t weathered the years since Winding’s childhood all that well.
“I grew up down the street here, so I was here during Otken and Kennedy, actually,” the 2011 McComb High School graduate said of her former elementary schools. “It’s heartbreaking to see it in the state it’s currently in. Twenty years ago it was vibrant, colorful — you had the resources you needed.”
McComb officials recently agreed to seek bids for a longshot renovation project for the center, which is the only public community facility in Baertown and has served as a library, school, voting precinct and meeting place.
City officials want to know how much the work will cost, but they aren’t leaping at the chance to accept a contractor’s quote and greenlight the work. Financial constraints and cost overruns for city various projects will likely keep the work on the back burner, but the bids will at least paint a picture of how much money is needed.
Winding was inspired by Southwest Distributors President Rob Belote’s recent $10,000 donation to the work, and she wants to do her part to chip in as well. She’s organizing a fundraiser and hopes to raise $50,000 to contribute to the work.
“It seems like a steep goal, but I think it is reasonable and within reach,” Winding said. “My plan is to reach out to a few of my peers, some local businesses and ask them for a donation.”
Selectman Shawn Williams, who represents the ward where the center is located, is perhaps the biggest advocate for the renovation project.
“There’s a lot of things going on in the community where the community has to have a place to gather, and they don’t have a place to gather,” he said.
Williams remembers attending kindergarten, Boy Scout troop meetings and Halloween parties at the center and he feels bad that children don’t have the same opportunities today.
“For us coming up, there was always something here going on,” he said. “If we can get even the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts to come back to the community, that would be a plus.”
After he was elected to the city board, Williams took on the Alpha Center as a pet project. He discovered that part of its neglect stemmed from confusion about who was responsible for the property. He learned that the McComb School District owned the building, and school officials deeded it to the city.
The center has a new roof and bathrooms, but much more work is needed, including the installation of new flooring, electrical work, heating and air and interior renovations.
“I want to preserve it because it brings so much value,” Williams said. “It says a lot about the people that’s in the community and it says a lot and out the city.”
For Winding, working to save the center is a shot at protecting an important piece of her past and ensuring a brighter future for her hometown.
“I’m not a contractor, I can’t build a thing,” she said.
But she said she can at least reach out to others and organize help.
“I think once people see others joining in trying to rebuild, they will help others as well,” she said.
Williams said he’s touched by her concern and motivation.
“I as just blown away by that. It really touched my heart to see our young people stepping in,” he said. “We always want this to be a community effort. I think when its done like that, as a collective, it brings more value and touches more hearts.”
Donations to the Alpha Center renovation project may be made payable to the City of McComb with Alpha Center in the memo line and sent to P.O. Box 647, McComb, MS 39649.
