Southwest Mississippi Community College trustees moved forward Tuesday night with projects under an energy efficiency contract with Trane Corp.
President Dr. Steve Bishop told the board of Trustees Tuesday during their online meeting through Zoom that the proposed $6.1 million contract would lead to upgrades to 28 campus facilities, with some of the most intensive work going into some of the most used buildings — College Hall and the applied science and fine arts buildings.
“In all 28 of those buildings, we hope that changing out light bulbs and fixtures and being conscious about our energy usage will save us money that we can use elsewhere,” Bishop said, adding “$6.1 million is a big number, but a lot of those things we were probably going to have to do anyway.”
He said the original energy audit called for projects totaling up to $17 million.
Among the projects approved, one of the first to be undertaken will likely be a “pre-packed” project to replace a condenser in College Hall, where the college administers the ACT and offers, English, foreign language, economics and other classes, Bishop said.
Adopted in that fashion, “we can do that (project) more quickly,” Bill Tucker, vice president for physical resources, said.
Andrew Alford, vice president for finance, said Trane guarantees energy savings of more than $1.9 million from equipment upgrades over 15 years, and $442,000 over 15 years from timing and monitoring usage, for almost $2,4 million in savings total.
Alford said the college would finance the project through the Mississippi Development Bank’s Community College Intercept Program.
Under that funding program, the development bank would be able to get scheduled payments from the college’s state appropriations if it did not pay for some reason, though “there’s no danger of that,” Alford said.
As part of the project, the college must also hire a financial adviser for the project under the development bank’s rules.
The board approved Alford’s recommendation of MuniGroup LLC, which will charge a fee of 0.2% for its services.
