TYLERTOWN — Walthall County supervisors’ attention to their bridges will help them make other road improvements in the next few years.
County enginer Jeff Dungan told supervisors Monday that the Infrastructure Modernization Act of 2018 allows local governments to use Local System Bridge Program funds on State Aid bridge projects or paving projects if there are no bridges deemed deficient.
Dungan said Walthall County has only one bridge, on Sunlight Road in District 3, which is considered deficient and does not have a program or construction in progress.
With gap funding of $24 million for LSBP approved by the Legislature this year, Walthall County should get about $300,000 to help complete the bridges already programmed, Dungan said.
The county won’t have enough money in its LSBP account to take care of the Sunlight bridge, Dungan said, but the supervisors can swap available State Aid money to Marion County for LSBP funds.
“If we get a program developed, you can do this bridge and have money to do paving and reseal projects for several years,” Dungan said.
Board members directed Dungan to develop the program for the Sunlight bridge.
One of the county’s programmed bridges, on Sauls Road, is under contract, but contractors have not been able to begin because of shortages in materials.
“They hope to start by the end of the month,” Dungan said.
He said the county should be eligible for funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to repair damage caused during storms that ripped through the county in April.
Dungan was optimistic that the county would be reimbursed quickly for that work as well as debris cleanup that had been underway for 18 days and yielded about 1,000 cubic yards of demolition debris, plus loads of trees, limbs and other storm-damaged material.
In another transportation and public safety matter, county Fire Coordinator Jimmy Boyd asked the board to approve upfront payment of $90,000 on a new fire truck for the Lexie Volunteer Fire Department.
The fire department had about $40,000 of its own to put into the truck, and received a $90,000 Rural Fire Truck Acquisition Assistance Fund grant to cover the rest of the cost.
Previous fire truck purchases were made from a company that would take the on-hand money and wait for the county to receive the grant money to pay the rest. Boyd said the company this truck was bought from wants all its money at the same time.
Boyd said the turnaround for receiving the grant funds is normally about 10 days, but he didn’t know if COVID-19 closures and precautions would make the process take longer now.
The truck has been driven from South Dakota to Rayne, La., for testing, and will be further assessed by the state fire rating bureau before being put into service.
Boyd said this is the third truck in two years purchased with RFTAAP funds, which has saved the county about $230,000.
He also asked the board to raise his salary $50 per month to cover the cost of Internet service at his home, where he conducts fire department business.
The board approved the fire truck payment and the salary increase.
