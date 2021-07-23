Lott of memories

A McComb business is celebrating its 80 years of furnishing local homes and businesses.
Danny Smith is the third-generation owner of Lott Furniture. He took the mantle after his father Allen Smith died in 2010. His father took over from Smith’s grandfather, James Smith.
“I grew up here in McComb. I grew up in a furniture store. This is what I do,” Smith said.
Smith’s grandfather bought a Jackson furniture store he was managing from his boss Reuben Lott. Harold McRaney had worked out a similar agreement with Lott’s McComb store, and James Smith bought that business in 1980.
Lott had a store in Jackson, Brookhaven, Laurel, Meridian and McComb, and of the five, the only survivors from throughout the years were Laurel and McComb.
Smith credits customer service and community involvement for his store’s continued success.
A salesman at heart, Smith learned the business from his father and grandfather.
After graduating from the University of Southern Mississippi, Smith worked on the road as a manufacturing representative until moving back to McComb in 2008 and joining the family business. He said he loves the feeling he gets when he sees generational customers.
“I enjoy selling something. That is something that still excites me,” he said. “I grew up in and around that store, so I know most of my customers, or at least who they are. That is the thing about operating a business in a small town like this. You know everybody. Everybody wants to feel special.
“For the age of the business, we see some generational customers. I’ve seen three generations in the store at one time with people I knew when I was a kid growing up in my grandfather’s store.”
Smith said Lott Furniture continues to be a locally oriented store, noting that furniture is one of the few products that most consumers want to see in person before making the leap to buy.
The store caters to a much larger radius than most would suspect, drawing customers from Brook-haven, Columbia, Gloster and Hammond, La., and anywhere in between.
The store also makes deliveries.
“Speed is how we operate,” Smith said. “Unless you give us a specific day, we’re going to be bring the furniture the next day and if you ask, you might even get it the same day.
“Our back end is really good. It really makes us different. Most of them are longtime employees. That end is the last people the customer sees, and that can make or break you.”
Smith noted that Southern Appliance also shares the building with Lott and that partnership has helped the business.
Lott Furniture started out in downtown McComb on Main Street, where 207 Bistro & Blues now stands. Smith said his father bought land on Anna Drive in 2003 and built its new showroom there.
Smith said there used to be two types of furniture stores — high-end stores, where customers walked in, paid in cash and left; and the credit-based stores, where customers made a down payment and paid monthly bills for items. Lott was in the second group.
Even when the business doesn’t directly finance, it is still helping the customer through the process.
“You can count on one hand the number of furniture stores that carry their own papers,” he said, referring to in-house loans.
Smith said his father was always active in the community and pushed the Lott Furniture brand forward while helping out wherever he could. Smith, on the other hand, takes a back seat, noting that despite not being the “social butterfly” his father was, he still helps the community and local organizations whenever he can.
“We are eager to help people through fundraising,” he said. “I support most of which I am asked to support. We try to give to everybody’s cause.”
For the 80th anniversary of the store, Lott Furniture is holding $200 gift gard giveaways to other stores, including McComb Market over the next three weeks, culminating in a $1,000 shopping spree.
