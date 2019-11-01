A Tylertown man became the second southwest Mississippi resident to take first place in the “Forged in Fire” blade-making competition.
Trevor “Fred” Jenkinson, 19, bested three contenders to win a $10,000 grand prize on the History Channel TV show Wednesday night.
Randy Caston of Liberty won the grand prize in May.
“I was honestly very surprised,” Jenkinson said Thursday. “I didn’t figure I would come out on top, considering I had the least amount of experience of anybody there. Everybody gave it their all.”
Jenkinson, who was 18 at the time of the filming at New York in July, competed with another 18-year-old and two middle-aged men.
The two older men were weeded out in the first two rounds, which called for competitors to use scrap knife blades to create a “zombie killer blade” and handle in keeping with a Halloween theme.
Jenkinson and the other teen then had to create a warrior scythe like one wielded by the Grim Reaper. Each blade was subjected to rigorous testing and scrutiny by expert judges. All the work was done to a tight time schedule.
“The whole thing was stressful. It was fun. It was a huge learning experience,” said Jenkinson, a sophomore at Southwest Mississippi Community College. “It made me really happy that I won.
“I’m still kind of awestruck. I’ve been getting calls and messages all day.”
Jenkinson got interested in knife-making after watching his first episode of “Forged in Fire” in January 2016. He learned from watching the show, from youtube videos and from consulting with local craftsmen.
He sells his knives via his Facebook page and his “Fred’s Fire and Forge” Instagram account. The win, televised around the world, gave him a huge boost.
“It kind of cemented me as a blacksmith, bladesmith,” Jenkinson said. “Before, it was just a hobby. I can tell people I’m a ‘Forged in Fire’ champion. I won $10,000 for my knife-making.”
But knives aren’t his only interest. While he plans to save $9,500 of his winnings, he’ll use $500 to take his girlfriend out on a “fancy date.”
