With two weeks left before the primaries, three of the four candidates seeking the GOP nomination for Pike County sheriff made their pitch to the party faithful during a debate sponsored by the local Republican Party on Tuesday.
James Brumfield, Rodney Nordstrom and Tim Vanderslice all took part in the forum at the St. Andrew’s Activity Center, with about 50 people in attendance.
“This will probably be the last time these candidates will be all together,” Pike County Republican Party chairman Bobby McDaniel said. “We have excellent candidates. Whoever comes out on top will be a great candidate.”
Candidate D.C. Corson did not attend due to health reasons.
Nordstrom introduced himself first and described his experience serving in operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield, then joining the McComb Police Department at age 21 and his recent five-year spot as deputy chief.
“It’s important that you choose a candidate who knows how to get things done, one who can get ahead of crime,” he said. “Our biggest problem is teenage crime.”
Nordstrom specifically addressed the challenges associated with narcotics.
“About 70% of people who are introduced to the criminal justice system are introduced because of drugs,” he said.
If elected, Nordstrom said he would like to build a new jail pod to decrease crowding and to offer a space for inmates to take GED or trade school courses in order to reduce recidivism.
“We need to help those in our community who can’t help themselves,” he said.
n n n
Vanderslice, former commander of the now-closed Southwest Mississippi Narcotics Enforcement Unit, stressed the need for the sheriff’s department to maintain a relationship with the Pike County Board of Supervisors in order to lobby for the resources it needs.
“I will be at every board meeting and I will be at the sheriff’s office every day for the citizens of Pike County to come talk to if need be,” he said.
Vanderslice also listed many of the positions he has held in a law enforcement a career that has spanned more than 30 years. He comes from a family of law enforcement officers, with both of his parents and each of his two brothers serving.
As commander of SMNEU, Vanderslice had to maintain a departmental budget, something he says has prepared him well to do the job of sheriff, who has to manage a budget of roughly $5 million.
Vanderslice put particular emphasis on supporting a trusting relationship between the sheriff’s office and the community.
“If you need anything, let me know. I am here for you.”
n n n
Brumfield has worked in both law enforcement and the private sector, retiring as the manager of the McComb Coca-Cola Bottling Co. He said his unique combination of skills has prepared him to be a top-notch sheriff.
“My business and law enforcement background make me uniquely qualified for this position,” he said.
Brumfield noted the sheriff must maintain a fleet of vehicles, which can be costly and time-consuming. For any new sheriff, that might represent a learning curve, but Brumfield said that wouldn’t be the case for him.
Brumfield worked as a deputy with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department before setting off on a 30-year career with Coca-Cola.
Brumfield also noted the many ways he has been involved in civic engagement, serving as chair of the Economic Development District board and on the board of trustees at Southwest Mississippi Community College.
“I will be very attuned to communicating with the board of supervisors to make sure that the sheriff’s department has what it needs to do its job,” Brumfield said.
Brumfield sees the position of the sheriff as integral to the safety and well-being of the residents of Pike County.
“Quality of life is what we all want, and we need public safety to have it,” he said. “I will surround myself with people smarter than I am. It’s important to put together a good team.”
n n n
Taking questions from the audience, the candidates were asked about topics ranging from drug cases to body cameras.
Nordstrom said he would like to assign a deputy to work with a drug team at the McComb Police Department.
Brumfield cited said he would look into creating a task force for drug and gang crimes.
Vanderslice said that under his administration, the sheriff’s office would be run professionally.
“We’re going to be professional and we’re going to do our job,” he said.
Vanderslice said he is in favor of using body cameras.
“I’m 110% behind body cameras. Let’s put it on,” he said.
“Let’s get the funding, let’s buy them. Then people can directly see the truth.”
Nordstrom agreed that body cameras are important, but added useful context.
“I believe in body cameras, they’re good,” Nordstrom said. “The issue is affording body cameras.”
Brumfield said he’s in favor of the use of body cameras as well.
“Yes on body cameras,” he said, adding that even with budget constraints, he would push for the equipment.
“We will make it work.”
