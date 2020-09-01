Mississippians will be wearing masks in public for at least a couple of more weeks, but a few more high school football fans can attend games this season following action from Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday.
While extending his earlier executive order on face coverings and limiting public gatherings for two weeks, Reeves amended his guidance on high school football attendance, allowing schools to seat 25% of a stadium’s capacity. This is expected to allow more fans compared to his orignal order, which only allowed two people per student participating in a game-related activities.
Reeves said there’s less potential for the transmission of COVID-19 in outdoor settings in which people are spread out or sitting with members of their household.
The move comes as the governor has been criticized for appearing at two large gatherings without a mask — the first at a fundraiser for Republican North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Dan Forest and the second at the White House Thursday during President Donald Trump’s Republican National Convention acceptance speech.
“None of us have been perfect, including myself, but if we continue to do the little things, things will continue to improve,” Reeves said Monday.
Reeves said he wore a mask most of the time during those trips.
“As I look back on it, perhaps I should have done it more often,” he said.
Asked if he were holding Mississippians to a higher standard than he himself would follow, Reeves said, “I have repeatedly been encouraging people to wear a mask.”
“Wearing a mask and staying socially distanced ... certainly is a nuisance but it is a much better alternative,” he said. “It beats the hell out of shutting down the state.”
Reeves commended Mississippians for abiding by public health guidelines, which has led to a decrease in cases.
“We cut our weekly numbers in half. Now we have to cut them again,” he said, fearing a potential surge in cases from Labor Day celebrations, similar to the post-Memorial Day and 4th of July surge in cases the state saw. “Now we’re trending down ... so the next 10 days are critical.”
Reeves noted that this is the fourth week of school for some students, including his daughters, and he’s glad to see the number of case continuing to stay low, adding that many cases of COVID-19 that have been detected in schools originated elsewhere.
“If you leave your home in 2020, there is risk associated with it. Even before the China virus hit the country, there was risk of leaving our home anyway,” Reeves said, echoing President Donald Trump’s monicker for the virus that originated in China.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers reported there were 123 new cases among teachers and staff and 251 cases among students confirmed last week. Additionally, 400 students and 450 teachers and staff are in quarantine.
Byers said he and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs recently visited colleges to gauge their response to COVID-19.
“By and large they’ve done a pretty good set up in their classroom setting to reduce exposure,” Byers said.
The main threat facing colleges lies in students gathering in groups outside of class.
“When cases are in a group, there’s a potential for a pretty large transmission,” he said. “I think the basic message is we really cannot get in big groups.”
The state saw a rise of 1,382 cases over the weekend with 26 deaths, but a modest rise of just 274 with 32 deaths on Monday. Nineteen of the deaths were confirmed through death certificates from July 8 through Aug. 24
Pike County rose by 14 cases to 1,132 since Friday, with three reported on Monday.
Amite County added three cases to 275 since Friday, with just one case reported Monday, Franklin County went up by one case to 175, Lawrence County added two to hit 402, Lincoln County rose by 17 to 971, Walthall County rose by five cases to 564 and Wilkinson rose by two cases to 277.
Pike and Lincoln counties each had a death over the weekend bringing Pike to 45 deaths and Lincoln to 51.
