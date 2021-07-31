Backed by three police chiefs, a sheriff and a prosecutor, Pike County Youth Court Judge John Price presented county supervisors with a detailed proposal for a new juvenile detention center Friday.
Price said he met previously with board president Robert Accardo and county administrator Tami Dangerfield, and Accardo asked him to put his plan in writing.
“Taking the federal guidelines, I drew a basic plan,” Price said.
“People asked if the county really needs a juvenile detention center. I can assure you, based on 23 years experience, we absolutely do,” he said.
Price’s plan calls for a 9,000- to 10,000-square foot building that would cost an estimated $2 million to $2.5 million to build, which he said could be funded without a tax increase by renting space to other counties for their juvenile offenders.
Pike County’s prior center closed in 2013 under threat of a lawsuit by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which claimed it violated federal standards.
At the time, supervisors determined it would cost too much to bring the building — the old McComb city jail — up to standards, and a new center would cost $3 million to $5 million.
So Pike County began contracting with other counties to house offenders, which hasn’t been working out, Price said.
Adams County charges $170 per room per night and is often full. Hattiesburg charges $200 and is likewise hard to access. Price said he recently learned Greenwood will take juvenile inmates for $100 a night, and he plans to use that facility despite the lengthy drive.
If Pike County builds its own center, “I have no doubt that I can keep 20 kids from other counties in the center at all times” at $150 per night, he said. That would generate over $1 million per year.
Local law enforcement officials backed Price’s plan.
“It’s very important,” said Summit Police Chief Kenny Cotton. “We need it. We’ve been needing it. Legally we need to detain them.”
McComb Police Chief Garland Ward said the need for such a center is dire considering McComb’s juvenile delinquent problem.
“I deal with about 15 or 16 on a monthly basis, and I can’t do anything with them and they know I can’t do anything with them,” he said.
Ward cited a recent case where police arrested 10 violators, mostly juveniles, in a motel room and had to release them for lack of a place to put them.
Magnolia Chief Ray Reynolds said he typically has two officers on duty at night, and if one is busy transporting a juvenile to Natchez, it leaves a gap in enforcement.
“It’s a great need and it does cause problems,” he said.
Youth court prosecutor David Brewer said, “There are some actually dangerous kids out there. They know the system and they know the laws pertaining to the youths as well or better than we do. They know there’s no consequences.”
“There’s definitely a need,” agreed Sheriff James Brumfield.
“We’re talking about kids with 9-millimeters,” Price noted. He said jailing 15 or 20 of the worst offenders would stop most of the crimes committed in the county as well as in the city of McComb.
“We could solve a big part of that shooting problem and that gang problem if they know we could take them off the board,” Price said.
Supervisor Jake Gazzo cited a recent case where juvenile burglars were caught, released — then arrested again for more break-ins.
With a detention center, Price said a youth can be held for two days before a hearing, 21 more days till trial and 90 days thereafter, if needed.
“Most of our kids are in detention four or five days and they settle down,” he said.
After Price left the meeting, Gazzo praised him for taking on such a project when he plans to retire at the end of his term. “We might could have the Judge John Price Juvenile Detention Center,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.