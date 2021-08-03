Masks will be mandatory on buses and optional on campus for North Pike students starting school this week.
Board members approved those guidelines for the coming year on Friday, while ending open availability for distance learning.
“It’s my personal opinion, as a parent, it’s my place to decide what is right for my child,” Superintendent Dr. Jay Smith told board members before their vote. “Professionally, I’m prepared to do what the board decides.”
The district’s head nurse, Becky Fitzgerald, concurred in both standards for the coming school year.
“The CDC has a (recommendation) that students wear masks on public transportation, which school buses fall under,” Fitzgerald said. “We should probably follow that.
“Most of the cases we had last year came from contact on buses.”
Fitzgerald said she also believes parents should decide whether their children wear masks on campus, and that changing guidance from state and federal health authorities make it better for local officials to let those higher authorities issue mask mandates where they might be needed.
She noted that guidance now in place says close contacts between people where one or both might have previously been exposed to COVID-19 says neither person has to quarantine if both were masked in each other’s presence.
But, “it’s my personal belief that wearing a mask (against COVID) is like fighting mosquitoes with a chain-link fence,” she said. “Now it’s always going to be with us, like the flu.”
Fitzgerald said requiring masks during the past school year had caused its own set of issues, too.
“The problem at the elementary school was that students would take their masks and put them anywhere, or trade masks, which is worse than not wearing one,” she said. “Parents would call and say their child came to school with a Superman mask and came home with a Batman mask. They’d be at school with a runny nose, and when you took off the mask, (mucus) would just stretch out.”
The schools will have an easier time fitting all of their students into classrooms at one time, as federal guidance now says students can be seated three feet apart, rather than six feet, Fitzgerald said.
“Statistically, we’ve had no pediatric problems,” she said.
To help students, teachers and their families, Fitzgerald said the district is partnering with Summit Express Pharmacy to provide Pfizer vaccine shots free.
“We can set a day to give the shots, maybe in the high school cafeteria, for the students who are old enough, and we can give their family members a shot also, if they want,” she said.
Board member Etta Taplin expressed concerns that students who wear a mask on campus may be bulllied.
“We may have to deal with that,” Smith said. “I will not tolerate that as a parent or as superintendent.”
The masking recommendations for buses and campuses both passed easily.
“I can deal with a mask for an hour on a bus if it means I’m not going to be quarantined,” board president Scott Campbell said.
In recommending abolishing the distance-learning option, Smith noted that the abeyance granted by the state last year on requirements for 180 days in school and 330 minutes of instruction per day has been lifted, meaning districts will have to provide instruction on that basis.
“Under the accreditation standards the state has issued now, we can’t do” distance learning, he said. “This is a rural district, and we don’t have the facilities and access to provide distance learning under those standards. We have to prove that our instruction that way is effective, and we can’t.”
The board will consider a policy on distance learning at Thursday's regular meeting. The discussion Friday leaned toward allowing only students who are immunocompromised being considered for distance learning related to COVID-19, and requiring a doctor's recommendation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.