TYLERTOWN — Walthall County Emergency Management Coordinator Royce McKee continued his efforts to find a viable space for use as an emergency shelter this week, meeting with both county supervisors and school board members.
“We are required to have a shelter in Walthall County,” he told school board members, noting that failure to designate a shelter could result in nonrenewal of the annual grant from the state that funds his office and salary.
He asked school board members on Tuesday to consider allowing one of the district’s buildings, such as the gymnasium at Tylertown High School or Salem Attendance Center, to be used as a shelter.
“The county doesn’t have any buildings that would be sufficient for use as a shelter,” McKee told the school board. “This wouldn’t be a shelter for people coming out of Louisiana. This would be for the people of Walthall County, only if there’s a major disaster.”
McKee said he would like the shelter to be certified by the Red Cross, so that organization could then run the shelter, insure the building while it is used as a shelter and pay for meals.
He said he believes the biggest need for a shelter would come in the summer months of hurricane season, and cause less impact to the school district since students wouldn’t be there during that time, even though hurricane season doesn’t end until October.
“If we have a big disaster here, we don’t have a lot of hotels to hold people,” McKee said. “I’ve talked to other counties about this, and they said, ‘If you’re not going to take care of your own people, don’t expect us to.’ “
He asked that the school board or at least one designee from the school district be part of a committee with members of the board of supervisors and Tylertown aldermen to consider suitable sites.
The school board said it would discuss the matter at another meeting.
Wednesday, McKee met with county supervisors to discuss the matter for the second time during the month.
“At a minimum, we’ve got to have a plan to take care of people,” he said. “We’ve gotta have some way to do this.”
Aug. 1 is the state’s deadline for a shelter designation, he said.
While McKee said the shelter would serve Walthall Countians, board attorney Conrad Mord questioned whether the county could legally turn away evacuees from Franklinton, La., for example, if the county had a shelter open.
McKee said he didn’t know.
Board members noted that about 9,000 people were without power during the winter storm last week, and there would be nowhere in the county that could handle sheltering 9,000 people.
McKee said that wouldn’t be necessary, as many people have generators and wouldn’t be completely without power in another such storm.
“It’s the elderly and the poor that would really have a problem like that,” Chancery Clerk Shannon Fortenberry said. “Is there a way we can prioritize them?”
Neither McKee nor Mord could answer that.
“I’ve got more questions than I have answers,” Mord said.
Tax Assessor Peggy Hilburn, in the meeting room for another matter, said her church was planning to install a generator to help church members in case of an emergency.
“If more churches would do that, I’d like to see it,” McKee said.
If push comes to shove, he said some people might be able to be sheltered in the old National Guard armory, which has restrooms and showers available.
However, his office and emergency supplies and equipment are stored there, and he said the state emergency management agency frowns on having shelters at county emergency headquarters.
There could be drawbacks to using the armory, as well.
McKee asked supervisors to approve repairs of $2,550 for the two water heaters at the armory.
Pipes froze during the extreme winter conditions last week, leading to the water heater damage. A generator at the armory was either accidentally turned off somehow, or water from the broken pipes or some other factor caused the generator’s fail-safes to trip.
Supervisors approved the repairs unanimously.
