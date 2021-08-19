Before a student from most of the lower half of Mississippi enters the military, he has to see Fred Klunk first.
Klunk is a proctor for the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery exam, better known as the ASVAB, which gauges students’ knowledge in eight different subjects, from mathematics and science to auto, shop and mechanical comprehension.
“They’ll take the test and I’ll take all the paperwork up and send it to Jackson,” Klunk said. “Now, in the last year or two they give you grades on all different job specialties, not just military but the civilian sector.”
Klunk said the ASVAB isn’t a required test, although some schools like North Pike High School mandate it. In addition to determining how a high school student might go on to serve in the military, the test also is a good analysis for what field a student might succeed in the civilian world.
“The biggest thing is to just get the kids to try their best on the test and not just make a Christmas tree out of it,” he said, adding that the scores might determine if the student would fare better in college or at a trade school.
The test is for high school juniors and seniors.
“All of the different branches of service use the same test and it’s the same test I took back in 1982,” he said.
Klunk said he travels from an area that includes the portion of Mississippi lying east of Interstate 55 and south of I-20 giving the test and is one of four ASVAB administrators in the state.
He grew up in Pennsylvania, joined the military at 17 served in both active duty and as a reservist. Klunk said he had “no regrets” about serving, adding that during his time in the military he was stationed in Germany and traveled all over Europe for next to nothing.
A high score on the ASVAB could lead to some calls from recruiters, Klunk noted.
“Recruiters are assigned how many people they need to try to put in every year,” he said.
Klunk encourages high school students who are undecided about their future to consider the military. He noted that his son served in the Guard, received training in the medical field and is now out of college debt-free, while his daughter went straight to college, stayed on another four years to become a veterinarian and is saddled with student loans.
“Basically it took him four years of military and four years of college and it took her eight years of college and she’s going to pay the rest of her life on student loans,” he said. “That’s something we push on the kids as a major benefit. The National Guard, you can do your basic and your training and then you ok one weekend a month and then they pay for your college. As long as you maintain a C or a 2.0 average they’ll pay for everything.”
