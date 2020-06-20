The Grenada Star and the Tate Record of Senatobia are slated to change hands July 1.
Publisher Joseph B. Lee III and co-owner Brenda R. Lee have agreed to sell the publications to Emmerich Newspapers. Both newspapers are over 130 years old and have been run by the Lee family for decades.
“Emmerich Newspapers operates an excellent group of 22 newspapers, located mostly in Mississippi,” Lee said. “Emmerich operates high-quality publications with the best interests of the community in mind. The company will be an asset to Grenada and Grenada County.”
Emmerich Newspapers president Wyatt Emmerich said, “Emmerich Newspapers is dedicated to providing quality, accurate, unbiased local news in the markets we serve through whatever medium or device our readers prefer. I greatly appreciate the trust Joe and Brenda Lee have in our efforts to be good stewards in our communities. They have given decades of service to Grenada and Senatobia and we hope to live up to their example.
“Local news is going through a period of great transformation and Emmerich Newspapers plans to be on the leading edge. We are developing transformative digital products that will engage the community in profound ways. It’s an exciting time and we look forward to working with the existing staff and community leaders.
“We exist to build up communities, not tear them down. Mississippi is blessed with great, faithful people and we have a wonderful future ahead.”
Emmerich Newspapers got its start in McComb in 1923, when Wyatt Emmerich’s grandfather Oliver purchased a weekly newspaper.
