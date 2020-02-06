GLOSTER — Town officials Tuesday discussed ways to honor native son Damien Wilson after he helped the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl this past Sunday.
Wilson, who plays outside linebacker, grew up on Old 24 Compromise Road east of town. He graduated from Amite County High School and the University of Minnesota.
“Everybody was kind of excited about one of our Gloster natives winning the Super Bowl,” said town clerk Monzella Tickles.
Alderwoman Betty Green suggested naming a street after him and preparing a banner that says, “Welcome to Gloster, Home of Super Bowl Champion Damien Wilson.”
Wilson is scheduled to make a trip to Jackson on Feb. 18, but officials didn’t know when he’ll be back to Gloster.
Board attorney Angela Cockerham said she’ll look into what steps are involved in renaming a street.
Mayor Jerry Norwood said the town also hopes to have a welcome home celebration later this year.
In another matter, aldermen made some changes to the police department staff.
They accepted the resignation of full-time officer Austin White, who went to work at the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, but will keep him on part-time.
And they voted 4-1 to hire former Pike County chief deputy Chris Bell as a full-time police officer, with Green opposed.
In other business, the board:
• Learned that Lorraine Swaggart resigned as election commissioner due to health reasons.
• Heard concerns from Rebecca Anderson after the monthly water bill for Davis Chapel Church of God in Christ went from $40 to $198. Town superintendent Gary Sterling said he would check it out for her.
• Heard concerns from John Jackson about a hole on Gladys Street. He also asked the board to have brush cut around a tree there and put a “no trucks” sign by Gloster Community Center.
• Adopted a resolution in support of Marsy’s Law for crime victims’ rights.
• Scheduled a public hearing 2:30 p.m. March 30 on the 2020 Community Development Block Grant, and approved payment of $15,500 to Dungan Engineering and $8,000 to The Ferguson Group.
• Approved travel for Sterling to four-day water training at Jackson in March.
