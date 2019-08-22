“Familiar Evil,” the award-winning book by Louisiana author Rannah Gray that follows the international search for Baton Rouge TV personality and child predator Scott Rogers, is the focus of a new true crime series premiere airing on the Investigation Discovery Network at 9 tonight.
The series, “Lies That Bind,” will debut on the ID network.
“I’m very pleased our story will be featured as the premiere episode of a new prime time series,” said Gray, who’s a native of Chatawa.
“We all owe our thanks to a young British man who had the courage to step up and identify Scott Rogers to me as a dangerous child predator, skilled at drawing law enforcement and community leaders into his web of deceit.
“For the first time since collaborating on the book, he lends his voice to telling this story with hopes that it will inspire and help others in similar situations come forward and tell their truth. Like the Jeffrey Epstein case in today’s headlines, the story behind ‘Familiar Evil’ reveals how predators exploit power and influential relationships to avoid getting caught.”
Gray has been working with the series producers, Lion Television of New York, since January when they contacted her about participating in the program. The production was shot in and around Baton Rouge and also features interviews with Mary Jane Marcantel and the British survivor called Ethan in the book, both principals with Gray in the international criminal investigation of Rogers and collaborators on “Familiar Evil.”
The new series also includes interviews with Iberville Parish, La., law enforcement officials who responded to the murder-suicide at Rogers’ home in 2014 and local residents who knew Rogers.
“Familiar Evil,” published by The Lisburn Press, has won 13 international and national book awards for Best True Crime and Best New Nonfiction and is available for sale in the U.S. and the U.K. including at Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million and www.familiarevil.com.
Gray has spoken throughout the country on the investigation and at the 10th International Congress on Child Abuse held in Coventry, England, in 2018.
