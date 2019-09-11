McComb police have identified the man who was found dead at a convenience store early Monday morning, but the cause of his death remains undetermined.
Gabriel Hodges, 22, of Summit, was found unresponsive near one of the gas pumps at the Market Max store on Presley Boulevard just east of Interstate 55.
Police did not identify another individual who was reportedly transported to a Jackson hospital Monday morning in a related incident at the store.
Police said there were no signs of trauma on Hodges’ body and they are awaiting the results of an autopsy and toxicology exam in order to determine how he died.
