Amid increasing confidence that statewide social distancing measures have been effective, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Monday that restaurants and public places will be able to open up — with significant restrictions — beginning Thursday.
"I don’t want to wait if there are steps that we believe we can safely take now to ease the burden on Mississippians fighting this virus,” the governor said, highlighting the duress local businesses are facing. “There are thousands around the state that are set to close their doors for good. They cannot hold on much longer. I hope that this will not only be some much-needed relief for those restaurant employees, but also provide for some joy for the people of Mississippi."
The new executive order will run from Thursday until the “Safer at Home” order expires May 11 and stipulates that restaurants can open dining rooms, although at half-capacity. Barber shops and salons will stay closed.
“These for the most part are small family-owned businesses. They are hurting,” Reeves said. “We will get there, but not today — I want to get you back to work, but I cannot put the people of our state at unreasonable risk to do so.”
There are 2,300 barber shops employing 5,600 individual barbers statewide, Reeves said.
Qualified business owners must comply with a new set of guidelines in order to open back up on Thursday.
“It is a return to normalcy — it is not a dive into the deep end,” Reeves said. “We’ll continue to evaluate it and move on from here when the time is right.”
Restaurants and bars must be deep-cleaned and sanitized, and employees must be screened daily at the beginning of their shifts for recent exposure to coronavirus. Employers must provide masks to workers who come into contact with others and employees are required to wear them. All employees must complete additional training on reducing disease transmission.
Restaurants must limit their dining rooms to 50% capacity according to the fire code, rearrange tables to ensure diners can maintain a six-foot distance from others and limit parties to no more than six people. Bars and bar areas that do not offer food services are to remain closed.
Customers will be also be screened upon entry. Restaurants and bars are required to post notices at each entrance banning customers with a fever or coronavirus symptoms.
Cafeteria-style buffets and food stations that are manned by restaurant staff are allowed, but self-service buffets, food stations and drink stations are prohibited.
All restaurants and bars must place hand sanitizer at all entrances, hostess stations, in or near bathrooms and at cashier stations.
“I also believe that it could prove to be able to improve safety, as it reduces the overcrowding in our grocery stores,” Reeves said.
The new executive order also loosens restrictions on outdoor gatherings and recreation.
Groups of up to 20 people will be permitted to gather outdoors. Parks can open to the public from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with social distancing guidelines in place.
“One of the things I have missed most is sports,” Reeves said.
Reeves said the decision taken by the Mississippi Legislature Friday to limit his emergency spending power will put Mississippi in a difficult place when it comes to its financial response.
“This is not the time, in the middle of an emergency, for a power grab,” Reeves said.
He said he will seek to gather enough votes to sustain a veto of the new legislation.
“It’s going to be an uphill battle,” he said. “But some battles are worth fighting. ... If the Legislature believes that they are entitled by the constitution to spend these dollars, why did they change a state law to do it?” Reeves pondered. “Because they’re changing the rules in the middle of the game.”
State health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs reported 327 new infections and seven new deaths Monday afternoon for a running total of 7,877 cases and 310 deaths statewide.
Pike County saw no increase Monday, with 155 confirmed infections and seven deaths.
The increase Monday was the second-highest after the state clocked more than 400 on Saturday morning. Health officials said the spike was caused by a dump of completed tests from private labs and is not representative of a genuine increase in the rate of infection.
“A lot of the cases increases are driven by certain geographic areas, and so you’ll see us focusing on some hot spots,” Dobbs said.
He said Mississippians need to take social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines seriously.
“It’s a little bit selfish for folks not to wear a mask or to not follow these guidelines in public,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.