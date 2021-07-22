McComb officials reported two shootings within a few hours of each other Wednesday, along with one the night before.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said there was a shooting on Venable and 25th streets at 1 p.m. and a shooting on Higgins Drive and Summit Street a few hours later. He said he did not know the victims’ medical condition.
He also confirmed another shooting Tuesday night, but had no information on the time and location.
Detectives were on the scene of the shooting in Burglund Wednesday afternoon, leaving them unavailable for comment.
