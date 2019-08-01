Pike County District 2 Supervisor Faye Hodges is seeking a third term in office in this year’s election but faces three opponents in the Democratic primary.
Sam Hall, Shonda Martin Patterson and Lucy Darlene Tobias will all face off with Hodges in the Aug. 6 primary.
To avoid a runoff, a candidate must receive 50 percent plus one vote. Otherwise, the top two vote-getters will go to a runoff Aug. 27.
Since all candidates are Democrats, the winner will be decided this month.
Here’s a look at the candidates:
Sam Hall,
Hall, 58, is president and CEO of First Unity Federal Credit Union, which he started five years ago. “We were the first charter of a credit union in Mississippi in over 30 years,” he said.
He’s been in the banking industry for 28 years.
He has served on the South Pike School Board for nine years and is currently president.
He’s also a board member of the Pike County Economic Development District and Mississippi School Boards Association. And he is pastor of Collins Grove Free Will Baptist Church, Summit.
Hall decided to run for supervisor because “this time I felt that I could better serve my community in that position,” he said, noting he will have to give up his school board and economic development seats if elected.
“I feel because of my experience over the years, it better qualifies me to represent the people in that position,” he said.
He cited a B.S. degree in accounting from the University of Southern Mississippi and noted that he is a graduate of the Ole Miss and LSU schools of banking.
“I feel that with my experience and my educational background, I am better suited for the position of supervisor,” Hall said.
He said he has a passion for helping people.
“I want to look at the way the money is distributed among the districts for road repairs. I want to see how the money is being spent in the county,” he said.
After examining the finances, he will see if there are better places funds could be spent.
“I think, of course, the roads and bridges definitely need attention,” Hall said. “Over the years the county roads have deteriorated.”
He would also like to see if supervisors can get more involved in industrial recruitment through the economic development board, which supervisors fund.
“The main (goals) are industrial recruitment, road and bridge repair, just following the money, see if we can find out how the money is being distributed and see if it can be redistributed in other areas,” he said, adding, “I will be a voice for the people in District 2.”
Faye Hodges
Hodges, 60, has served eight years on the board of supervisors and is hoping for another four-year term. She is also office manager at Storehouse Church in McComb.
“I believe that this is what I’m called to do at this point in my life,” she said of the supervisor’s position.
“I have experience, and I understand how county government works.”
That includes the budgeting process, “making sure we have the funds we need to properly run the county as efficiently as possible.”
Hodges said she has the right temperament for dealing with the public.
“You have to listen to people,” she said. “I listen to the issues and try to determine as best as possible a solution to their issues and concerns.”
She’s currently working on securing funding for a program to help young people ages 18 to 24 learn job skills and find work.
She was on a committee that loosened the county’s restrictions on making private roads public by no longer requiring the approval of all heirs in estate property. “I have several private roads I’m working on to get them accepted by the county,” she said.
“I’m very excited about some prospective industry that’s coming into our area,” she said, noting she’s been working with the economic development district on such prospects.
She plans to get involved with the committee for the 2020 census “so I can make sure Pike County gets all the funding it’s due,” Hodges said.
As supervisor, she helped establish a crisis intervention team with training for law enforcement officers in how to deal with mentally ill people, preferably without resorting to jail.
Hodges helped bring state officials to Pike County to distribute unclaimed funds, resulting in $17,000 for the county and $55,000 overall for residents.
She helped set up a summer youth program allowing 15 people to work in county offices. She was involved in getting a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant to study how to stop erosion near the Bogue Chitto River bridge at Holmesville.
And she introduced a nurse “externship” program that provided four nurses or nursing students to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Shonda Martin Patterson
Patterson, 40, is a bus driver for the South Pike School District and part-time truck driver for Averitt Express. She is also a certified nurse assistant, licensed practical nurse, and is studying criminal justice at Southwest Mississippi Community College, where she has one semester left. And she has a cooking business.
She’s running for supervisor because “I haven’t seen anything being done around here with my elderly, my youth, my community, my streets, my roads,” she said.
“My first concern is my elderly people, the youth and the education.”
She said the county needs something like a YMCA for young people to go to.
“We have nothing for the children to do. We need to open the Martin Luther King Center,” she said.
“I’m for my people: everybody, black, white, yellow, orange, pink, purple,” she said.
Patterson complained about elected officials who aren’t accessible to residents and who don’t return phone calls.
She said she and her son mow the yards of elderly people, and as supervisor, “I would like to have someone check on our elderly,” she said. “I want help with the education. There’s kids not being fed, clothed. I need a program to help these people.”
She also wants to see a homeless shelter established.
“I give out 10 to 20 plates a day for anybody, but especially my youth and my elderly,” Patterson said, adding she’s given away six air conditioners as well.
If possible, she would like to see the minimum wage in Pike County raised to $13 or $14 an hour.
“I wanted somebody to be down to earth and be here for everybody,” she said. “I want everyone to be treated the same.”
As supervisor she wants to see roadsides cut more often and potholes fixed.
Patterson, who lives on Gradyville Road, said the “less fortunate” neighborhoods are being ignored. She said she’d like to see all of Pike County beautified, not just the better-off areas.
“I want to be more hands-on with my people,” she said.
Patterson prides herself on being outspoken.
“I’m outspoken, I’m blunt, and I’m not going to take it back,” she said, adding that if she’s wrong, she’ll admit it.
Lucy Darlene Tobias
Tobias, 64, is administrative assistant at Eva Gordon Upper Elementary School.
“I have over 21 years in professional business experience,” she said. “I’m good at working in a team environment. I’m able to network with other professionals to find other avenues to move Pike County forward.”
This is Tobias’ second run for District 2 supervisor. She ran four years ago, and decided to run again when residents told her they were looking for an authentic candidate who was “accessible, responsible and accountable, with a vision to move Pike County forward economically and socially,” she said.
Her two biggest issues are economic growth and infrastructure, which are closely related, she said. Poor infrastructure deters business, while new business helps fund roads and bridges.
Tobias said Pike County is centrally located and should be attractive to industry. She wants to see better care for roads and bridges.
“I’ve been in the community, just say yesterday. One road is sinking, and that citizen says that’s been going on for years,” Tobias said, citing a road in Fernwood. “They’ve asked it to be taken care of.”
To draw industry, “You would really have to get out and promote McComb,” she said.
“I felt like I could network with some other counties that have done their job to bring industry in and help move us forward,” Tobias said.
“I am a proven hard worker and I will get the job done,” Tobias said. “I will be accessible. I will be responsible. I will be accountable for the position to be in on that board — and I wouldn’t wait for four years to make a move on anything.”
