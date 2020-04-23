A Natchez paramedic died Wednesday and Pike County reported eight new coronavirus infections Thursday morning, bringing the local total up to 126 cases and three deaths. There were eight residents in long-term care facilities who had fallen ill.
David Martin, an AMR paramedic in Natchez who worked extensively throughout Amite and Wilkinson counties, died from complications of the coronavirus, according to a company statement Wednesday evening.
“William David Martin, EMT Paramedic, gave the ultimate sacrifice today. It was not his intent to sacrifice his life for others. It was his job, his career, and his way of life,” AME Southwest Mississippi Operations spokesperson Tim Houghton said. “David answered the call at a time when across this country providers get up every single day and pray for protection. They pray as they get into their uniform knowing that, no matter what they are the line and they will hold that line no matter what is on the other side.”
Health officials reported one outbreak at a long-term care facility in Pike County with eight cases. All eight are white and one of them has died.
Heavy storms swept through McComb early Thursday morning, causing major damage across the city and cutting power off from thousands of people — including Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center, but hospital officials said backup generators ensure the treatment of coronavirus patients will continue uninhibited.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported an increase of 259 infections and eight deaths statewide Thursday morning for a total of 5,153 cases and 201 deaths.
Statewide, the vast majority of confirmed infections are among patients aged 40 through 70, whereas the majority of deaths are among patients aged 60 and older.
Between the state public health lab and private facilities, 53,835 Mississippians had been tested for coronavirus by Thursday morning.
Gov. Tate Reeves urged Mississippi residents to wear masks whenever they are in public or nearby to anybody they don’t live with as state officials work to reopen the economy.
Reeves said he would make a final decision on whether to extend the statewide shelter in place order, set to expire Monday morning, by the end of the week. But he cautioned that, if the order is not extended, social distancing guidelines and bans on gatherings of more than 10 people will still be in place, as will restrictions on businesses.
Amite County had 24 cases and one death, an increase of four infections since Wednesday. But local officials dispute those figures, calling the state system for data collection inaccurate in many cases.
Amite County Emergency Management Director Grant McCurley said reports of the number of cases and deaths in Amite County have been inaccurate in the past because the state assigns cases to counties based on self-reported address lines, sometimes P.O. boxes or otherwise.
Walthall County had 27 cases, an increase of two, and no deaths. Lincoln County, which saw a severe nursing home outbreak last week in Brookhaven, reported an increase of four cases Thursday for a total of 125.
Lincoln County reported two outbreaks in long-term care facilities resulting in 41 infections, according to state health data. Nine of the patients are black or African American and 28 are white. Four patients have died, all white.
Wilkinson County, which was the site of an early and severe outbreak, reported no new cases or deaths Thursday morning. Franklin County increase one to 17 and Lawrence County reported an increase of three to 25.
