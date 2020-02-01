While the coronavirus is spreading like wildfire throughout China, Mississippi’s epidemiologist says the risk to the state is low and residents should be more concerned about the flu, which has already killed thousands across the United States this year alone.
Mississippi State Epidemiologist Paul Byers said in a conference call Friday that the flu-like virus’ quick spread around the globe prompted the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization to declare public emergencies and the U.S. Department of State to issue travel advisories to China.
Hype surrounding the risk may be exaggerated, and there hasn’t been a single suspected or confirmed case of the illness in Mississippi, but doctors still warn citizens to act with an abundance of caution and to pay attention to symptoms.
Byers said the coronavirus — appropriately named such because of the shape of its structure — is similar to the common cold.
The virus originated in China and was identified after doctors noticed an uptick in serious flu-like illnesses in December.
The coronavirus is of the same type and kind that caused outbreaks of respiratory illnesses including SARS. The virus originates from animals, but doctors confirmed in January the virus can be spread between and among people, too. Other infections that humans can get from animals include Ebola virus, salmonella, HIV, rabies and several other strains of influenza.
“We are seeing a significant rate of transmission in China,” Byers said.
While global transmission has technically reached pandemic proportions, only six travelers who entered the U.S. have contracted the illness, and none of them live in Mississippi.
One of those individuals contracted the virus from their spouse, which Byers said isn’t surprising considering their proximity.
“Right now there’s no threat to the general public, but transmission between people is possible. It is spreading widely in China,” he said, adding that someone must be exposed to the virus to become ill from it.
Byers said the health department is keeping a close eye on the outbreak and is working with hospitals throughout the state to educate and prepare doctors to be able to respond appropriately if a patient exhibits signs of the illness.
Health officials are working with hospital administrators to plan how doctors will identify and control cases of infection and to make sure doctors understand to contact the health department if they suspect a patient may have the virus.
Doctors should be able to streamline the identification of the virus, because patients will have symptoms reminiscent of other seasonal strains of the flu and can be quickly screened, Byers said.
The full clinical spectrum of symptoms hasn’t yet been defined, but Byers said doctors should expect fever, respiratory irritation and coughing, shortness of breath and, in severe cases, pneumonia.
Byers said the main risk is to travelers who start feeling sick after returning from travel in China. He advised anyone who recently went to China and developed flu-like symptoms to contact a doctor.
Doctors believe the onset of symptoms, or incubation period, is at between two and 14 days.
He encouraged healthcare providers to contact the health department about potential cases, even if they aren’t sure about them, out of an abundance of caution. Doctors who positively identify a case of coronavirus should isolate the patient and contact the health department.
“We haven’t yet, but it’s likely that Mississippi will see some cases,” he said, noting there aren’t even any potential cases in the state.
Byers said anybody worried about the virus can do well to protect themselves by getting a flu shot, washing their hands frequently and covering their cough because transmission can likely occur by breathing air with droplets of an infected persons’ mucus or saliva.
“We’re in the middle of flu season and seeing fairly high transmission across the state,” he said. “It’s not too late to go get a flu vaccine.”
He said if patients suspect they may have a case of coronavirus, they should call a hospital or healthcare provider and consult with a doctor rather than showing up in-person to the emergency room.
“It is a potential public health threat and we need to keep an eye on it,” he said. “The situation is evolving very rapidly and we want the public to know we are monitoring it.”
