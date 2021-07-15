Newly elected Summit officials met their moneymaker — grant administrator Mary Helen Ferguson — and received updates on grant-funded projects on Tuesday night.
Ferguson, who owns The Ferguson Group, told the town board it needs to develop a vision for future projects it would like to pursue over the four-year term and gave a primer on grants.
“Some involve match money. We don’t want to extend ourselves too far,” she said.
Ferguson noted the town is about to begin a water tank rehabilitation project funded by a Community Development Block Grant, and the council accepted a $266,900 bid from Utility Service Co. of Perry, Ga., for the work.
Councilman Joe Lewis expressed concerns over the quality of the work considering how low the bid came under the orignal budget.
“The quality of will be looked by Dungan Engineering, first of all,” Ferguson said of the project engineer. “This grant program calls for the lowest bid to be accepted.”
Ferguson sad she looked forward to getting more funding for future projects.
“We’ve not been turned down yet in Summit,” Ferguson said.
In other business, the council:
• Appointed councilman Joe Lewis as mayor pro tem.
• Accepted Nash’s resignation from the housing authority board after Nash made a substitute motion to also advertise the vacancy.
• Approved the payment and signing of manual checks prior to board meetings.
• Accepted the resignation of police officer Scott Reeves.
• Approved travel for the council to attend the Mississippi Municipal League conference this month.
• Approved the purchase of two mowers from Farmbelt Equipment for $16,151.
• Approved the purchase of four iPads and cellphones to the town’s budget for use by councilmen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.