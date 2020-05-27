Rain couldn’t stop the debris removal contractors from getting their job done as cleanup from the April 23 tornado is nearing the finish line after almost three weeks of work.
“The dumpsite is getting a little messy, and they lost a few days, but they are inventive,” True North Emergency Management Senior Operations Manager Jim Garner said.
True North Emergency Management is a subsidiary of Neel-Schaffer Engineering and is in charge of debris monitoring for the cleanup. Garner said the debris removal teams built a new road at the dumpsite after the old one became too muddy to pass, and they have just about finished their first pass through the city.
“They are 87% to 89% complete with the loose debris on the ground they’ve been picking up,” Garner said.
Garner said once the crews finish their first pass, they will mark “hazardous” trees and limbs along right-of-ways and public property that look like they may cause a problem in the event of another storm and cut those down.
“Once they cut those limbs they cut those limbs they will make one more pass,” he said, adding that the process should be done in a couple weeks.
Garner said the original debris estimate was 35,000 cubic yards, but the damage surpassed that by 2,000 cubic yards as of Tuesday for a total of 37,000 cubic yards.
“I don’t know, but it may get up to 40,000," he said. "It’ll probably be 3,000 cubic yards more by the time they cut the limbs,
The McComb city board was expected to make its first payment of $123,941 to Land Company Development Inc. at a regularly scheduled board meeting Tuesday. Garner said that while he could not give an estimate of the final cost, he expects the city will have to make at least two more payments of similar amounts before the clean up is done, with Land Company Development already working on the next invoice.
Gov. Tate Reeves and Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Director Greg Michel announced that initial damage assessments showed that the state had met its $4.5 million damage threshold to request federal assistance. As of Tuesday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and MEMA are still conducting damage assessments to verify those first assessments.
Garner said it is important to remember that these operations take time, but he is hopeful that the latest damage assessments will pave the way for the state, counties and cities to get a 75% reimbursement for storm recovery from FEMA.
“It takes time to get it through the system. MEMA did the preliminary damage assessments, and the numbers look like they will pan out for the declaration,” he said. “Hopefully, from what we understand, they do have the right numbers, and they are pushing FEMA to get this done.”
Once the joint assessments are done, MEMA will give the reports to Reeves, who will declare a state of emergency and ask President Donald Trump to do the same while asking for federal assistance.
