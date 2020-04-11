News about the effects of the coronavirus in other countries can be hard to come by, especially nations outside the limelight. Yet plenty of local folks who have overseas connections are keeping close tabs on their distant friends and relatives.
Jamie Gatlin of Bogue Chitto leads frequent mission trips to Honduras and keeps in touch with friends there daily. He spoke with a Honduran doctor on Wednesday.
“He said they have 312 cases total in the country. There’s 9 million people in the country and 22 deaths,” Gatlin said. “What they did, the last of February, the first of March, they quarantined everyone. It was mass quarantine. Then they came up with a system allowing people to get out. Now you can go out based on the last digits of your identification number.
“You can go out on Monday, Wednesday and Friday just to the supermarket and the pharmacy, just to take care of your basic needs.”
Those regulations apply nationwide. Farmers and construction workers are on the short list of exemptions.
Gatlin’s information came from friends in urban areas. He’s not sure how things are going in more rural areas. “From what I can gather, it’s not that grim,” he said.
When the coronavirus broke out, he feared the worst for Honduras, which is ranked the fourth poorest nation in the western hemisphere.
“As bad as it was getting here, I thought Lord have mercy, if you get that in San Pedro or Teguc it’s just going to be devastating,” Gatlin said, referring to San Pedro Sula and the capital city of Tegucigalpa.
However, officials there responded with a firm hand in restricting citizens’ movements, he discovered.
“They scared them and put them inside, and the federales (police) patrol the streets and they’ve mitigated it, I think,” Gatlin said.
“I’m so pleasantly surprised and happy and everything for Honduras,” said Gatlin, who had to cancel a mission trip scheduled for June 12.
Here’s a look at some other countries and how they are handling the coronavirus:
Romania, Israel
The Rev. Gary Bowlin is an evangelist who leads mission trips to Romania and tour groups to Israel. Bowlin recently texted a Romanian pastor.
“Things are similar to what they are here, people staying home,” Bowlin reported.
The country expects to begin to reopen for business in May, with everything back open by June 1. In fact, Bowlin plans to go ahead with a mission trip there planned June 29.
“They’re a smart people. They know how to rally around,” he said of Romanians. “They know how to handle things. They’ve been through communism. They know how to handle food shortages.”
Romania may also be helped by the fact that so much of it is deeply rural.
“It’s like going back 100 years here or longer because they’ve got the horses and wagons,” he said.
Israel is the opposite in terms of technology. Bowlin said it gets top ratings for its handling of the pandemic. “Israel is the technology capital of the world,” said Bowlin, who has a trip there scheduled in May but isn’t sure if it will come to pass.
“The Israelis will come up with a cure for this thing before anybody else, you can bet you. They’ve got the best hospitals and doctors in the world.”
Haiti
Sonny Rider of Liberty has made numerous mission trips to Haiti. He and his wife Lena sponsor a young woman named Katu in Port-au-Prince.
Rider communicates with her, watches youtube updates by a Haitian named Philly Dom, and keeps up with other news about the island nation.
“They started out with two cases there in the northwestern ports,” Rider said, noting the disease was apparently brought in by a Frenchman and a Belgian.
“As soon as they detected those two people, the president shut down all entry into the country and leaving,” Rider said.
The country also imposed an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew and asked people to stay home.
Rider made sure Katu was stocked up on propane and urged her to stay inside as much as possible. He signed her up for Netflix to combat boredom. She can watch it via wi-fi and charges her computer when the power is on.
Despite government shutdowns, authorities have little control in the crowded, impoverished nation, rated the poorest in the Western Hemisphere.
Medical care is in short supply as well. Rider read one account where staff walked out of a hospital when the government failed to provide them with personal protective equipment.
“Those people are just left on their own,” he said.
Crime has also reportedly increased. “I tell Katu not to go out unless she absolutely has to,” Rider said.
Haiti is still recovering from a 2010 earthquake.
“I pray for them because I know the way they live in Haiti. They’re all together,” Rider said. “There’s no sanitation there. If it hits there it’ll go through that country like wildfire. It’ll be worse than the earthquake.”
Philippines
Bro. Mike Dykes of Walthall County is married to a Filipino woman named Flor who comes from Cebu Province. She checks with family there daily.
“It’s mandatory — everybody has to stay in their place,” Dykes said. “The government is bringing like four pounds of rice to every household on a weekly basis. That doesn’t sound like much, but that’s their staple.”
Normally Cebu is like a beehive, crowded with pedestrians, pedicabs and motorbikes. Not now.
“The roads are clear. There’s nothing going on,” Dykes said.
President Rodrigo Duterte is known for his iron-fisted rule, and that applies to coronavirus restrictions, Dykes said.
“If anybody is caught out, they are cuffing them. They are putting them in jail,” he said.
Cebu Province has had few cases, Dykes said. Flor was a clinic worker there, and health care is “pretty good” for a developing nation.
“They’re survivors,” Dykes said. “They live by a shoestring over there anyway. We’re shooting at ourselves in the foot because we can’t sit still.”
Mexico, Spain
Cecelia Brister of Ruth has been on mission trips, served with the Southern Baptist International Mission Board and has missionary contacts around the world.
Many short-term mission trips have had to be canceled.
“They had all these plans to go to the villages to tell Bible stories to train, to just do so much, and all of a sudden it’s all canceled,” Brister said.
She talked to a missionary friend in Mexico recently.
“There’s just this fear,” Brister said. “A lot of these countries, social interaction is just so important, relationships are so important. Social distancing is just an unheard-of thing.”
Her missionary friend described this “loss and grief she feels over all these plans that now aren’t going to happen.”
On a brighter note, missionaries in Spain tell her that people in cities are finding ways to reach out.
“This missionary said the highlight of their day in Spain is when they go out at 8 o’clock at night on their balcony and everybody applauds the medical workers, and they’re able to make connections with their neighbors for the first time that day,” Brister said.
“They’re optimistic about how when this is over they’ll be able to continue these conversations with these people. So there’s some optimism about this, that God’s at work. He’s providing opportunities for missionaries.”
Bbut being on lockdown is inherently hard on missionaries, she said.
“Basically, missionaries go out, meet people, develop friendships, relationships. All of a sudden they’re staying inside waiting till this is over and waiting to see what God does,” Brister said.
However, “one said, ‘I feel like God has placed us in our country for such a time as this.’”
Okinawa, Japan
Hideko Pezant of Summit comes from the Japanese island of Okinawa and keeps in touch with her sister there.
“She’s just worried about everything, but Okinawa has not so many (cases) yet,” Pezant said. “In Tokyo, a lot of places, they’ve got more.”
“There’s a few but very few,” said her husband Hal. “I guess it’s easier to block off a 65 -mile long island.”
Okinawa is a popular tourist destination, and the virus has rocked that industry.
“They tell tourists, don’t come in Okinawa,” Mrs. Pezant said. “They say if you come in for business, stay in your hotel two weeks and don’t go anywhere.”
So far she hasn’t heard of a lockdown ordered for Okinawa.
Mrs. Pezant said apparently the virus came to the island after a family went to Spain, came back through Tokyo and gave it to a taxi driver.
Though Okinawa is crowded in places, Mrs. Pezant said she isn’t worried about a major outbreak there.
“They can keep up pretty good,” she said.
Slovakia
Glen Huff, who has homes in Ocean Springs and Amite County, is a lifelong world traveler with friends in other countries. The latest news he’s heard is from a former student in Slovakia, where Huff taught at Presov University when he was in the Peace Corps.
“He calls me pretty often from Banská Bystrica where he teaches in a college and is now teaching his students on-line as all schools are closed,” Huff said.
“He said the government sent a plane to China and brought back a million masks.”
People he talks to in other countries tell a similar story.
“I hear from others overseas with about the same, everybody on lockdown or at least staying home,” Huff said.
Thailand, Burma
David Eubank leads the Free Burma Rangers, who provide medical care and other assistance in war zones. His teams stand ready to move patients or deliver food with trucks or small airplane.
“In Thailand you have to wear a mask in public and no large groups, and curfew 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., and two border provinces do not allow foreigners to pass into,” Eubank wrote in an email from Thailand.
“The Thai-Burma border is locked down and it is hard but still possible to get relief across. Prayer and quiet ways are found.”
He has sent more medical teams into Burma, or Myanmar, including supplies of chloroquine, a malaria drug that shows promise in treating the coronavirus.
But worse things than the virus on going on in Burma, where the army wages war against the country’s own indigenous peoples.
“Villagers there are more concerned with Burma Army attacks than the virus,” Eubank said.
Lately the Burma Army shelled villagers in Northen Karen State, where they shot and killed a villager last week.
“In Arakan State in west Burma, the Burma Army has driven over 70,000 Arakan Buddhists from their homes. This is on top of the 1 million Rohingyas displaced,” Eubank said. “In Kachin and shan States in the north, attacks continue.
“Our FBR teams in Burma can go everywhere to help, restricted only as usual by the Burma Army, who as usual tries to kill them.”
Despite the dangers and hardships, Eubank added, “God is bigger than this virus, and as we pray and ask Him what to do, He will guide each of us.”
