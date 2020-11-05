Pike’s count continues

Two contested school board races are settled in Pike County, but it’ll take some time to count crucial absentee ballots to determine the winner of another school board seat. And Pike County bucked statewide trends, marking itself as a Democratic-leaning county in Republican-dominated Mississippi.
In the McComb school board race, Angela F. Bates appeared to have defeated Julius Nash, receiving 1,101 votes (68%) to Nash’s 505 (31%). The race was open to residents of the school district who live outside the city limits of McComb, where the city board appoints four of the school board’s five trustees.
Bates said the reality of winning the school board seat was starting to sink in Wednesday.
“This is my first time running for any elected position. I’m pleased with the results,” she said. “I’m a product of the McComb School District and I want to be a part of the legacy. I do see it is going in a good direction.”
Bates, a 1984 graduate of McComb High, a FedEx employee and a licensed real estate agent, said she was surprised by her wide margin of victory.
“I worked, I campaigned, I kept it positive,” she said.
She and Nash grew up on the same block.
“I’m pleased. Actually, Julius and I we grew up together,” she said. “I thanked him for running a clean race.”
Bates said raising the district’s state accountability ratings is her main focus.
“I want to do my part in seeing where ever the problem is, see if we can get to the root of it and increase those scores,” she said.
And she’d like to see more community participation with the schools, which she hopes can bring back families who moved out of the district.
Bates replaces Lorraine Gayden on the school board.
Chris Richardson will remain on the North Pike School board, receiving 753 votes (69%) to Chris Williams’ 342 (31%).
Chris Richardson, who has the rare distinction of having previously served on both the McComb and North Pike school boards, said she was grateful to have received such a convincing win.
“I’m just really excited and look forward to serving the children, teachers and staff at North Pike,” she said. “I’m thankful for that opportunity to serve and I really consider it service to the community.”
She said she considers the job as school board trustee a community service, and she’s ready to work with parents and school officials to improve the school district.
“It has a ton of parent, community support. It’s just an amazing system,” she said. “I found that everywhere I went. People believe in North Pike, want it to flourish.”
Richardson will serve the remaining year left on former trustee Kevin Matthew’s term.
James H. Jackson Jr. was unopposed for his District 5 seat on the North Pike school board.
The District 5 South Pike school board race between Percy Martin and Cassandra Lewis was too close to call Wednesday. Martin had 420 votes (52%) to Lewis’ 385 (48%). the winner of the race will replace former trustee Sam Hall, who stepped down after he was elected to the Pike County Board of Supervisors last year.
In the District 4 election commissioner race, independent incumbent Trudy W. Berger lost her re-election bid against Republican Julie Etheridge, who received 1,966 votes (63%) to Berger’s 1,167 (37%).
Pike County had an exceptionally high 50% voter turnout, according to voting data.
The ballot results included a partial count of absentee ballots. Election officials said Tuesday night that the county’s resolution board had processed absentee ballots from nine of the county’s 25 voting precincts and would resume that task Wednesday morning. It was unclear how long it would take to count all of the absentee ballots.
While Mississippi remained a solidly red state, choosing President Donald Trump over Joe Biden, a Republican U.S. senator and re-electing its three-fourths Republican congressional delegation, Pike County awoke Wednesday with a blue hue based on what’s known about the vote count so far.
Biden received 7,328 votes (50%) to Trump’s 7,106 votes (49) in the county.
U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith won the state, her Democratic challenger Mike Espy carried Pike County with 7,689 votes (53) to 6,710 (46). Libertarian Jimmy Edwards received just 213 votes.
The race between Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Michael Guest and Democrat Dorothy Benford wasn’t even close based on ballot returns from the district’s 22 counties, with Guest receiving 65% of the vote. In Pike County, the contest was much closer, however, with Guest receiving 7,232 votes (52%) to Benford’s 6,763 (48%).
