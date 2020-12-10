Here is a list of civil lawsuits filed in Pike County Circuit Court in November:
• Kisha Guy and Jadavion Guy vs. South Pike School District, John Doe Persons A-L and John Doe Entities M-Z, negligence. According to the lawsuit, Jadavion, a South Pike student, was injured from being tased by a school bus driver on Dec. 5, 2019.
• Cheryl Nichols and Adrian Simmons vs. South Pike School District, John Doe Persons A-L and John Doe Entities M-Z, negligence. According to the lawsuit, Adrian Simmons, a South Pike student, was threatened with a Taser wielded by a school bus driver and sustained injuries on Dec. 5, 2019.
• Elizabeth Montgomery as guardian and conservator of Timothy Buck Wallace, a minor, and all wrongful death beneficiaries of Shaun Timothy Wallace vs. Upper Deck Sports Bar LLC and Unknown John Doe Defendants 1-10, wrongful death. According to the lawsuit, Shaun Wallace died after an altercation at the Upper Deck on May 30, 2016.
• Midland Funding LLC vs. Takeysha Green, debt collection.
• Cavalry SPV I LLC as assignee of Citibank N.A. vs. Ronald Robinson, breach of contract.
• Bank of Franklin vs. Hunter Bradley Lampton, Sophia Clair Lampton, Dylan Thomas Bridges, Huso Investments and Pine Belt Construction LLC, business complaint.
• Mississippi Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co. on behalf of Joshua and Darion Fortenberry vs. Magnolia Rural Water Association Inc., John Does 1-10 and Corporate John Does A-Z, insurance claim.
• First Franklin Financial Corp. vs. Jacquinn Anderson, debt collection.
• Jaylon Houston and Quatavia Walker vs. William Morgan and Fictitious Defendants A-C, motor vehicle negligence.
• Celeste Proulx vs. Fedex Ground Package System Inc., TLC Truck Express Inc., Thomas A. Banks and Jared A. Parks, motor vehicle negligence.
• Ally Capital Corp. vs. Kenny Rogers, recovery of property.
• Judy Thornton and J. Sibley vs. Cecelia Dyson, motor vehicle negligence.
