Angela Bates, a 1984 McComb High School graduate, began a five-year term on the city school board at the end of Tuesday’s meeting.
With her daughter and granddaughter standing next to her, Bates took the oath of office from school board attorney KaShonda Day. Bates succeeds trustee Lorraine Gayden, who is retiring after 51⁄2 years on the board. She represents residents of the school district who live outside the McComb city limits, and won an election for the seat in November.
Bates, a 1988 Jackson State University graduate with a degree in marketing and management, works as a senior operations administrator at the Federal Express terminal in McComb. She is the daughter of the late Bettye Barnes, who taught at McComb for 35 years, and the late Hollis Barnes.
In another matter, the board approved the monthly personnel report of hirings, resignations and transfers. It included new positions for all six workers at the Kennedy Early Childhood Center day care for children 2 and under, which the district is closing next week after an audit showed the service is losing money.
Three of the employees will be assistant teachers, while the other three will be a receptionist, bus monitor and homeschool liaison.
In other business the board:
• Noted two gifts. Angela and Morgan White of Vicksburg donated 214 books valued at $480 to Summit Elementary School, and Lowe’s donated $500 worth of materials to the school district for decorations in this week’s Christmas Around the World holiday lighting displays.
• Approved two student transfers into the district, one from Amite County and one from North Pike. Both are switching schools because a parent works for McComb.
• Approved hiring a land surveyor to clarify property lines on land owned by the school district in Summit. The area is known as Summit Squares and does not involve property at Summit Elementary School.
• Accepted two grants from the Gear Up Mississippi program. One is for $23,980 for tutoring, ACT preparation and other assistance for Denman Junior High School eighth graders. The other is $13,165 for similar work at McComb High School.
• Approved a $3,780 agreement with App Garden LLC for the district’s new software to track school buses and schedule their routes.
• Amended a contract signed in August with Total Equipment Maintenance Inc. of Pearl, which is providing repairs and maintenance to cafeteria equipment in the district. The amendment increased the agreement by $20,000, for a total of $30,000.
• Amended a contract signed in August with Climbing Higher Heights LLC of Cleveland, Miss. The company originally would be paid $6,400 for eight days of consulting services for U.S. History teachers. It will be paid another $6,400 for eight more days during the second semester.
• Approved financial statements for October. Revenue was $1.046 million, including $939,000 from the Mississippi Adequate Education Program and $89,000 in local property tax payments. Expenses were $1.391 million, including $1.108 million in salaries and benefits and $282,000 in goods and services. Oct. 31 cash on hand was $8.280 million.
