When most candidates cite their experience as the reason to vote for them, they’re usually referring to their resume’, and Andy Taggart is no different in that regard. But the Republican candidate for Mississippi attorney general also points to a painful family tragedy that motivated him to seek the position.
“As you may recall, my wife and I lost our son to suicide at the age of 21 after a year of drug use,” he said.
For Taggart, Mississippi’s biggest problem and his family’s most devastating experience are one and the same.
“I’m completely convinced that the greatest earthly danger that our communities face is drugs,” he said.
Taggart said if he becomes AG, he’ll allocate resources within the office to target illegal drugs, sending investigators and assistant AGs from one corner of the state to the other to work alongside local law enforcement to combat trafficking.
“There are obviously lots of other things that the attorney general is responsible for and has to tend to, but in my mind the chief law enforcement official in the state ought to configure the resources of his office to fight the greatest danger that we face, which I think is drugs,” he said. “The gravest danger that we face every day is drug predators selling poison to our kids and destroying the fabric of our communities.”
His philosophy is to throw the book at pushers and rehabilitate users, saying imprisoning everyone with a problem is too expensive and ineffective.
“We can’t just lock up everybody with a drug habit, so we’ve got to redeem those people,” he said.
Taggart is one of three people seeking the GOP nomination for the office in the Aug. 6 primary. The others are Rep. Mark Baker of Brandon and two-term state treasurer Lynn Fitch. A runoff, if needed, will be held Aug. 27. The primary winner will face Jennifer Riley Collins in the Nov. 5 general election. The winner will replace Democrat Jim Hood, who’s running for governor.
Taggart, who visited McComb on Tuesday for a sparsely attended meet-and-greet at Pike National Bank’s headquarters, told the Enterprise-Journal that his past experience makes him the most capable candidate for the job.
Taggart has been a longtime practicing attorney who served as the chief of staff for former Gov. Kirk Fordice. He handled a number of cases on behalf of the state after being hired to litigate matters by former Gov. Haley Barbour and Phil Bryant when the current governor was serving as state auditor. He also has been the former executive director of the Mississippi Republican Party and served a term as a Madison County supervisor.
“When Kirk Fordice needed a lawyer because (former AG) Mike Moore would not take the legal positions Gov. Fordice thought appropriate, Gov. Fordice hired me to do that,” Taggart said. “When Gov. Haley Barbour wanted someone to argue in favor of voter ID over at the 5th Circuit in New Orleans, Jim Hood wouldn’t take that position, so Haley Barbour hired me to do that. When Phil Bryant was state auditor, he wanted to go after the illegal attorneys fees that arose out of the WorldCom tax case. Jim Hood wouldn’t take that position. Then-State Auditor Phil Bryant asked me to do that job.
“I have served in some respects as the state’s top lawyer on the behest of the governor on behalf of the taxpayers in the very rolls the attorney general should have been fulfilling if he would have followed the direction of his client, the governor of the State of Mississippi.”
Taggart said he’s the only practicing lawyer running for the office, which he believes is relevant.
“The attorney general is the state’s top lawyer ... and I think ought to be a practicing lawyer,” he said. “In the past two years I’ve argued before the Mississippi Supreme Court, the Court of Appeals and U.S. District Court in Jackson.”
While Hood has been criticized by Republicans for his use of outside counsel in some lawsuits filed on behalf of the state, Taggart said the premise isn’t as much of a problem as the practice as it’s being done under Hood.
“I think the default position ought to be that the attorney general himself manages litigation on behalf of the taxpayers,” he said. “Instead of the lawyer coming into the AG’s office and shopping the case ... it ought to be the other way around.”
He said any instance of the AG’s office hiring outside counsel should come with a default policy that a Mississippi-based law firm gets first dibs on taking on the case.
“Frankly, no instance comes to mind in which there wouldn’t be plenty law firms in the state,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.