The normally unassuming airport board, which has had a high-profile year of disputes surrounding appointments to the panel, saw more drama Monday night when one member was asked to leave after he showed up despite having had contact with someone with the coronavirus.
Airport board member Ed Silence was asked to leave the Monday night meeting after showing up despite previously indicating he was in quarantine, sparking an argument between the airport manager and Silence, ending with Magnolia police arriving on scene to smooth things over.
McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley, who was in attendance as a spectator, said many of the board’s members did not wear masks, but Silence, who he indicated was the member who had been in contact with someone who had the virus, was one of few to wear a mask while in the building.
“Yes, there was a board member that had been exposed to COVID. He indicated he was not going to attend the meeting, but he did show up,” Lockley said. “He spoke with the manager of the airport, and he would not leave. They contacted law enforcement, who did come and ask him to step out.”
Police Chief Ray Reynolds confirmed that officers did respond to the board meeting, adding that Silence left on his own.
“The board wanted him to leave, and I guess he was slow about wanting to do that,” Reynolds said. “Once the officers arrived out there they were able to get the situation under control. Mr. Silence went on and left the area after they asked him to.”
Silence continued to participate in the meeting remotely via phone from his van, and there were no further issues for the rest of the meeting, Reynolds said.
Silence made a post to Facebook noting that many of the board members did not wear masks, and one official in attendance wore a mask but did so it improperly. Silence said in the post that masks were required but were not enforced.
Board president Robert Hensarling declined to comment on the incident.
Silence did not respond to requests for comment.
Reynolds noted that Magnolia has a city mask mandate and that his department often gets called about people in convenience stores not following virus protocols, but police involvement usually diffuses the situation.
“It’s been our experience that although initially they may be refusing the business clerks, to do what they asked them to do, once the officers have arrived usually the individual comes into compliance,” Reynolds said.
This is not the first time the airport board has been thrust into public view. The city and county are currently butting heads over the joint-appointed position of the seven-member board, with the county arguing the city makes the nomination but the county has to approve. Silence was moved from the joint position to a city-appointed seat in response to the county not approving of him.
Selectmen also took umbrage with the board meeting with three out of five filled positions, with selectmen Ronnie Brock and Devante Johnson maintaining that the board must base its quorums off the total number of seats on the board, which is seven, instead of just filled seats. The board was at full capacity until December, when a city-appointed member and the jointly-appointed members resigned.
